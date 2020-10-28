https://www.dailywire.com/news/rapidly-gone-downhill-violent-riots-with-looting-rock-philadelphia

Widespread rioting and looting rocked Philadelphia on Tuesday after police shot a man earlier this week who allegedly approached them while carrying a knife and did not obey orders to drop the weapon.

CBS Philadelphia reporter Joe Holden reported that law enforcement officials said the situation that unfolded last week was a “total loss” and had “rapidly gone downhill.”

Phila. Police commanders say the situation has “rapidly gone downhill” along Aramingo Ave. — a “total loss,” they say, from looting. Chopper 3 shows video of demonstrators & police at 52nd and Chestnut. As of this post, no injuries to police tonight. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/cPjyAqSpys — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) October 28, 2020

The City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management sent out a warning last night, writing: “The Philadelphia Police Department is requesting that all residents in the 12, 16, 18, 19, 24, 25, and 26th Districts remain indoors except when necessary. These areas are experiencing widespread demonstrations that have turned violent with looting.”

Videos that were widely circulated online showed numerous stores sustaining significant damage as looters stole items.

At the BLM riot in Philadelphia, a looter wheels a large appliance out of the store. pic.twitter.com/gmcsebGLDJ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 28, 2020

Footage from inside a Philadelphia business shows looters destroying the place within seconds during the BLM riot. pic.twitter.com/yz81zf8E6j — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 28, 2020

BLM rioters break into a @TMobile phone store in Philadelphia and begin looting it. Video by @Julio_Rosas11: pic.twitter.com/7dftWBTEE2 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 28, 2020

Philadelphia rioters and looters destroying the inside of a Dollar Tree. pic.twitter.com/J4Gj2yz75R — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 28, 2020

A Philadelphia Foot Locker was looted clean at the BLM riot. Video by @Julio_Rosas11: pic.twitter.com/GBN3TXc3Vk — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 28, 2020

The White House responded to the violence and looting, which included approximately 1,000 participants, according to the Philadelphia Police Department, by saying in a statement:

The riots in Philadelphia are the most recent consequence of the Liberal Democrats’ war against the police. Law enforcement is an incredibly dangerous occupation, and thousands of officers have given their lives in the line of duty. All lethal force incidents must be fully investigated. The facts must be followed wherever they lead to ensure fair and just results. In America, we resolve conflicts through the courts and the justice system. We can never allow mob rule. The Trump Administration stands proudly with law enforcement, and stands ready, upon request, to deploy any and all Federal resources to end these riots.

The riots broke out on Monday evening as anti-police activists began “throwing rocks and bricks at police” while others were engaged in “looting or vandalizing businesses,” NBC Philadelphia reported. “At least 30 police officers were hurt, police said. One was hospitalized, a 56-year-old sergeant who was struck by a pickup truck at 52nd and Walnut streets early Tuesday. Her leg was broken, among other injuries, police said.”

“My prayers are with the family and friends of Walter Wallace,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement on Monday. “I have watched the video of this tragic incident and it presents difficult questions that must be answered. I spoke tonight with Mr. Wallace’s family, and will continue to reach out to hear their concerns first-hand, and to answer their questions to the extent that I am able. The Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Unit of PPD will conduct a full investigation. I look forward to a speedy and transparent resolution for the sake of Mr. Wallace, his family, the officers, and for Philadelphia.”

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw added, “I have directed the Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Unit to begin its investigation. I recognize that the video of the incident raises many questions. Residents have my assurance that those questions will be fully addressed by the investigation. While at the scene this evening, I heard and felt the anger of the community. Everyone involved will forever be impacted. I will be leaning on what the investigation gleans to answer the many unanswered questions that exist. I also plan to join the Mayor in meeting with members of the community and members of Mr. Wallace’s family to hear their concerns as soon as it can be scheduled.”

This report has been updated to include additional information.

