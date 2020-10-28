https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/28/rep-dan-crenshaw-savages-twitter-ceo-jack-dorsey-as-a-partisan-and-a-hypocrite/

As Twitchy reported, the CEOs of Facebook, Twitter, and Google testified before the Senate Wednesday, and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey did not impress the Republicans in the room. Sen. Ted Cruz asked Dorsey, “Who the hell elected you and put you in charge of what the media are allowed to report and what the American people are allowed to hear?” And Sen. Mike Lee stumped Dorsey and Zuckerberg by asking them to name one high-profile liberal who’d been censored on their platforms.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw had his own thoughts to share on the hearing:

Biggest take away from the big tech hearings: 1) Jack Dorsey is a partisan and a hypocrite. 2) There are no liberals left in the Democrat Party. Not a single Democrat Senator defended free speech or freedom of the press today. This should terrify Americans. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) October 28, 2020

The first point we already knew, but the second is frightening. Where were the Democrats?

It absolutely does. — 19_mo_86 (@19_mo_86) October 28, 2020

Yes, I found that disappointing and very disturbing ! What’s going on? — Toothbrush TOPPERZ (@TbTopperz) October 28, 2020

Indeed. It worries me a lot. I never thought the erosion if freedom would happen so quickly. — C. Mónica Capra 🙃 C’mon (@cmoncap) October 28, 2020

I’m terrified at the Americans that don’t even care. What makes them think they won’t come for their free speech etc next. — Mar_c_ah 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@mar_c_ah) October 28, 2020

Boy people need to wake up 😡 — Jeff (@jefffreydale) October 28, 2020

100% It was terrifying. And @jack blatantly lied to @SenTedCruz — Just thinking about (@RubyWilliams2) October 28, 2020

It does terrify us………… — D Tawney (@tawney_d) October 28, 2020

not ‘terrify’ it’s ANGER. — noone (@TheThinMan60527) October 28, 2020

Well put. — JohnLoTheMan (@Jlotheman) October 28, 2020

As a 51 year old US Army veteran, I grew up and entered the army during the cold war, served through many periods of unrest and war, saw our country shift and change many times, and yet I’m more scared now that I’ve ever been. — Hank Reardon (@Hank_ReardonSC) October 28, 2020

“We are working on it” is no longer an acceptable answer. — Bustin Fake News! (@Happyja) October 28, 2020

This has been happening for some time. They’re just not hiding it anymore. — MMEE (@MMEE_2019) October 28, 2020

I’m glad you’re keeping your eye on this. — Alan (@MulletDrummer) October 28, 2020

It terrifies anyone who’s 1. Paying attention

2. Able to draw events forward to their logical conclusion The rest are cheering it on. They’ll cheer it on right up until it comes for them, then they’ll be shocked and won’t understand how it happened. — Not Rian’s Luke 🌐 (@_LukeCSkywalker) October 28, 2020

