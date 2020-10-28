https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/28/rep-dan-crenshaw-savages-twitter-ceo-jack-dorsey-as-a-partisan-and-a-hypocrite/

As Twitchy reported, the CEOs of Facebook, Twitter, and Google testified before the Senate Wednesday, and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey did not impress the Republicans in the room. Sen. Ted Cruz asked Dorsey, “Who the hell elected you and put you in charge of what the media are allowed to report and what the American people are allowed to hear?” And Sen. Mike Lee stumped Dorsey and Zuckerberg by asking them to name one high-profile liberal who’d been censored on their platforms.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw had his own thoughts to share on the hearing:

The first point we already knew, but the second is frightening. Where were the Democrats?

