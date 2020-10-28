http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/rLEYLJ5R3J4/

Eleven people were shot during riots in Mayor Jim Kenney’s (D) Philadelphia last night, as violence reached a point of “looters shooting looters,” Fox 29’s Steve Keeley reported

Tuesday night was the second consecutive night of looting, following the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. on Monday afternoon.

On Tuesday night at 9:38 p.m., CBS Philly’s Joe Holden tweeted, “Philadelphia Police commanders say the situation has ‘rapidly gone downhill’ along Aramingo Ave. — a ‘total loss,’ they say, from looting.”

On Wednesday morning Fox 29’s Keeley tweeted:

11 people shot while looting in Philadelphia so far since last night. “Looters were shooting looters.” “50 yr old man that had his car filled then was carjacked and had all his stolem stiff re-stolen from him”from @PhillyPolice on scene of looting tell FOX 29. @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/FahA709kFN — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) October 28, 2020

Fox News reported, “About 1,000 people took the streets of the city of Brotherly Love late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning purportedly to demand justice for the death of Walter Wallace Jr.” Stores throughout Philadelphia were looted and property was damaged.

Wallace’s father, Walter Wallace Sr., asked that the violence stop, saying, “I don’t condone no violence tearing up the city, looting of the stores. I would feel like everybody having respect for my family and my son to stop this violence and chaos that’s going on in this city with people that have businesses.”

Wallace Sr. decried the violence, then added, “I wasn’t brought up like this and I worked 33 years with the city, with the street department picking up trash to try to keep this city clean.”

CBS Philly reported Wallace Jr. was allegedly armed with a knife when confronted by police Monday, and that he allegedly walked toward them, at which time the officers shot him.

