According to The Daily Caller the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee has successfully verified ALL MATERIALS reviewed so far from former Biden Family associate Tony Bobulinski.

Last night Tony Bobulinski joined Tucker Carlson for an exclusive hour-long interview. During the segment Bobulinski discussed how he met with the Biden Family including Joe Biden and his brother Jim Biden to discuss their business with the Chinese communist regime. Bobulinski confirmed that the Biden family was compromised over China.

Bobulinski also told Tucker about the elaborate Biden family business throughout Asia and Europe.

Of course, the fake news media gave the shocking report ZERO coverage!

On Wednesday The Daily Caller reported that the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee has successfully verified ALL MATERIALS reviewed so far from former Biden Family associate Tony Bobulinski.

Committee Chairman Ron Johnson WILL NOT call in Bobulnski to testify before the November election.

SCOOP: @DailyCaller has learned that The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee has SUCCESSFULLY verified all materials reviewed so far from Hunter Biden's ex-business partner Tony Bobulinski. Read more here: https://t.co/N6FKkdbOlt — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) October 28, 2020

