Republicans are outpacing Democrats in returned ballots in Wisconsin, according to early voter data last updated Wednesday afternoon.

Early voting data shows over 1.4 million Wisconsin voters casting their ballots in the presidential election, which is six days away. Republicans are responsible for 42 percent of the ballots returned, while Democrats comprise 36 percent of ballots returned. Voters unaffiliated with either major party comprise 22 percent of total ballots returned:

Wednesday afternoon update shows Republicans edging out Democrats in mail-in and early in-person ballots returned in battleground Wisconsin. https://t.co/ushBn1jCv6 pic.twitter.com/5S7BJDh3gn — Hannah Bleau 🌻 (@hannahbleau_) October 28, 2020

The update also broke down the total ballots cast by age. Thirty-nine percent of ballots returned came from voters ages 65 and older, followed by those 50-64 (29 percent), 40-49 (11 percent), 30-39 (9 percent), and 18-29 (5 percent). Seven percent were categorized as “other.”

A Trafalgar Group survey released this week showed President Trump and Joe Biden (D) in the midst of a dead heat in the battleground state, separate by less than half of a single percentage point:

Wednesday’s RealClearPolitics average showed the Biden-Harris ticket leading in the Badger State by over six percent. In 2016, the final RCP average showed Hillary Clinton up by 6.5 percent. President Trump scored an upset victory in the state, defeating his challenger, whom he called “Crooked Hillary,” by .7 percent.

Wisconsin voters have until November 1 to cast their vote early in person.

