Film director Rob Reiner claimed Tuesday that President Donald Trump is trying to “kill as many Americans as possible” by holding campaign rallies.

The actor who played “the Meathead” in the 1970s TV series “All in the Family” posted the conspiracy theory on Twitter, tweeting to his 1.2 million followers: “Trump’s closing strategy: Blanket the country with super spreader rallies and kill as many Americans as possible.”

Trump’s closing strategy: Blanket the country with super spreader rallies and kill as many Americans as possible. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 27, 2020

Reiner’s post came as Trump has been crisscrossing the country holding campaign rallies attended by thousands of supporters.

In another post, Reiner wrote: “Can’t wait until we have a President who cares whether or not we die.”

In another tweet, Reiner wrote, “We win Pennsylvania, Joe Biden is our next President. It’s that simple.” Uh, it’s not. Trump beat Clinton in the Electoral College in 2016 by a vote of 304-227. Pennsylvania, which Clinton lost, has 20 electoral votes. That means if Trump wins all the states he won last time but loses Pennsylvania, he beats Biden 284-247 in the Electoral College.

Last month, Reiner, after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, said Democrats needed to “use” “powerful weapons” in “war” against Republicans.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s body isn’t even cold and Mitch McConnell is dancing on her grave,” Reiner wrote on Twitter. “This is war. Dems have powerful weapons. Now is the time to use them.”

In July 2019, Reiner called Trump “racist” when he told the four Democrats of “the Squad” to “go back” to their home countries.

“It is unarguable, Donald Trump is a racist. If you support him you are supporting racism. At this crucial time in the struggle for the soul of our nation, we all must choose. Either embrace his hatred or fight to overcome original sin. Humanity hangs in the balance,” he wrote.

It is unarguable, Donald Trump is a racist. If you support him you are supporting racism. At this crucial time in the struggle for the soul of our nation, we all must choose. Either embrace his hatred or fight to overcome original sin. Humanity hangs in the balance. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 15, 2019

A slew of other celebrities jumped in to bash Trump after his tweets on “the Squad.”

Horror author Stephen King compared Trump to the Nazis. “First, you stoke hatred and fear of minorities. Then you round them up and put them in camps. Next, you send out raiding parties to get those who have been driven into hiding. The armbands come next right?” he wrote.

Singer Cher also chimed in. “I Think trump Should Go Back Where He Came From…” she wrote, adding a flame emoji.

Actress Susan Sarandon also pounced, tweeting, “I support @IlhanMN, @RashidaTlaib, @AOC & @RepPressley as they stand up to this racist president & expose systemic, bipartisan white supremacy hiding in plain sight in this country. Stay strong, your voices are so important as you fight for working people & the marginalized.”

