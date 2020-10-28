https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/10/28/giuliani-demands-apology-after-fox-news-host-hurls-contemptuous-insults-to-his-face-our-interview-is-now-over-989761

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, snapped at a Fox Business Network host Tuesday after she compared him to the author of the now-debunked, Russian-sourced Steele dossier.

The remarkable comparison by host Lisa Kennedy Montgomery, who’s known as Kennedy, was aimed at the work Giuliani has done in exposing confirmed bombshells about Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

“We will have the people in our news departments verify all of this, because it sounds like there may be something here that is fishy that is causing Americans — giving them pause,” she said, referencing Giuliani’s already confirmed findings.

“And now there’s stuff that might’ve been completely adulterated over the 18 months, and some could say that you were acting like Christopher Steele, that you were abstracting information because …”

An incensed Giuliani then cut her off to challenge her potentially libelous accusation.

“You’ve got to be kidding me? I’m acting like Christopher Steele? You better apologize for that!” he said.

“I mean, I have been a United States attorney, associate attorney general, mayor of New York City and member of the bar for 50 years, and I’ve never been accused of anything. You are accusing me of being Christoper Steele?”

He neglected to mention what the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement describes as his “legacy of successful prosecutions of leaders of New York’s ‘Commission’ of organized crime families, the Mafia’s international heroin and cocaine ring in the ‘Pizza Connection’ case, as well as high-profile political corruption and Wall Street criminal cases.”

Suffice it to say, he’s a man who knows what he’s doing.

Listen to the first part of the heated discussion between the two below via Fox Business Network’s “Kennedy“:

Video: Fox Business

Responding to Giuliani’s anger, Kennedy then confirmed that she was indeed accusing him of being a hack.

“I’m accusing you of acting in a capacity similar to Christopher Steele, and that you were going back and forth between Ukraine and the United States,” she said.

This only served to further anger him.

“That’s outrageous that you would do that based on nothing. Similar to a crook? What you are saying is an outrageous defamation of me, of my reputation! Every single thing is here! And I want you to look at it, and then you apologize to me!” he shouted in exasperation.

“I would gladly look at it,” Kennedy replied.

“Well you can come to my office, and you can look at it, and tomorrow night you can apologize to me for saying I’m like Christopher Steele,” Giuliani promptly responded.

“I told you there were underage girls there. There are. I told you there are documents that show that he’s [Hunter] getting 10 percent. There are. There are documents that show he’s [Hunter’s father, Joe Biden] getting half of what Hunter gets. There are,” he continued.

“And when they’re there, I want you to apologize to me because you just defamed me. And that’s outrageous, because you have no basis for that. I came on your show in good faith to give you evidence that is being withheld from the American people, and I get defamed. That is outrageous!”

The former NYC mayor then tried to preemptively end the interview, saying, “I think our interview is now over! I don’t talk to people who accuse me …”

Apparently hellbent on continuing to harangue Giuliani, Kennedy cut him off to bring up the “Borat hit job.”

Watch this part of the discussion below:

Video: Fox Business

“Do you regret your interaction in the Borat movie?” the FBN host asked.

“Now that’s a stupid question, isn’t it?” Giuliani replied.

“No, it’s not a stupid question at all. I have a 15-year-old daughter, I watched that and I was kind of grossed out by it. I’m giving you a chance to explain,” the host responded.

But the Borat film controversy has already been explained. The comedian had tricked Giuliani into speaking with a female interviewer in a hotel. At one point in time in the interview, Giuliani had lain on a bed so he could tuck his shirt in.

This clip was published last week out of context to give the appearance of Giuliani having been touching himself inappropriately:

Sacha Baron Cohen’s film leaks sneak peek of ‘Borat’s daughter’ and Rudy Giuliani …with hand in his pants? https://t.co/ubgdjgX3vy — Conservative News (@BIZPACReview) October 21, 2020

“I called the police when I realized it was a scam. I called the police and he ran away. Whether you believe it or not I was tucking my shirt in. He made it appear as if it was something different,” Giuliani tried to explain to Kennedy.

“Would you like to ask me any other questions to attack me for merely coming on your show to show you what criminals they are from the hard drive that has been verified by about 50 people including the New York Post?” he then sarcastically asked, referencing the Biden family.

“Maybe you should have done some research in advance and listened to the tape recording. You sure didn’t listen to the conversation that came out today in which Hunter Biden says in his own voice that he’s partners with the chief Chinese spymaster, Patrick Ho. Now go figure how I made that up up. See if you can come up with some creative theory about how I made that up.”

