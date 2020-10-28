https://www.lifezette.com/2020/10/rush-limbaugh-launches-desperate-plea-for-americans-to-reelect-trump-this-is-serious-and-its-scary/

Days after announcing that his stage 4 lung cancer is terminal, conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh has issued a desperate plea to Americans to reelect President Donald Trump.

Moments before Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court on Monday, Limbaugh sat down in his home library to film a video urging the American people to vote for Trump.

“Hey, folks, sitting here in the library getting ready to watch the confirmation vote — Amy Coney Barrett, Supreme Court — and it just reminds me: Folks, we don’t have a choice in this election,” the 69 year-old radio legend said. “It’s got to be Donald Trump.”

Limbaugh added that the stakes of an election have never been higher given the fact that the Democratic Party is not what it used to be.

“We’re not going to have the kind of country everybody thinks we’re going to have,” he said. “This is not the old ‘Republicans versus Democrats,’ where we all have the same objectives, just different philosophies on how to get there. They do not have those objectives any more. Their purpose is to erase the Constitution, start over rewriting it, eliminating the concept of ‘The citizen has rights which prevail over government.’”

“It’s serious, and it’s scary, and we don’t have a choice,” Limbaugh continued. “You have to get out there and vote Trump.”

“It’s got to be Trump … we’ve got to be America,” he concluded.

Your Real Anchorman live from home library. pic.twitter.com/XMtCQohgNf — Rush H. Limbaugh (@RealRLimbaugh) October 26, 2020

This comes one week after Limbaugh shocked his fans by revealing that his cancer diagnosis is terminal. He went on to add that he has been leaning on his Christian faith to get him through this difficult time.

“I have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ,” Limbaugh said on his show last week. “It is of immense value, strength, confidence. And that’s why I’m able to remain fully committed to the idea that what is supposed to happen will happen when it’s meant to.”

“There’s some comfort in knowing that some things are not in our hands,” Limbaugh added. “There’s a lot of fear associated with that, too. But there is some comfort. It’s helpful to be able to trust and to believe in a higher plan.”

