Philadelphia suffered another night of violence, looting, and chaos Tuesday, just a week before the presidential election.

The first round of riots began on Monday night after police shot and killed Walter Wallace Jr., a black man, for advancing toward them while holding a knife despite officer orders to drop the weapon. The incident, which was captured on video, sparked riots throughout the city leaving at least 30 police officers injured.

Despite pleas from members of Wallace’s family to stop the violence, the looting and chaos in the name of Black Lives Matter continued on Tuesday. Police in riot gear were deployed to the area but could not contain the approximately 1,000-person mob of looters and instead asked people to avoid certain areas of the city.

While “several hundred” members of the Pennsylvania National Guard were supposed to be deployed to the affected areas in Philly on Tuesday evening after Philadelphia County requested their presence, some reporters on the ground say that they did not see any National Guard and that the situation was out of the control of law enforcement.

“I haven’t seen riots and looting on this scale and this bad since Minneapolis back in May. It’s chaos out here,” one reporter noted.

Footage of the looting and rioting show people leaving stores such as Walmart, Target, Rite Aid, and Five Below with arms full of merchandise. One person was even captured wheeling a washer out of an appliance store.

Some of the Black Lives Matter rioters reportedly targeted Jewish residents, yelling insults at them for their faith.

The looters appeared to be indiscriminate in their vandalism and stealing, even breaking into a Chick-fil-A.

While some businesses attempted to board up their windows and doors before or even during the riots, their efforts remained unsuccessful.

Some stores and areas were targeted multiple times throughout the night depending on police presence.

During the looting sprees, The Blaze’s Elijah Schaffer was beaten for filming people taking items from a Five Below store.

There were also reports of “looters shooting looters,” leaving at least 11 people wounded on Tuesday night.

Not only did the violence and chaos continue in Philadelphia, but it also extended to other big cities such as New York and Washington D.C. where people vandalized police cars and police stations and there was some looting in the name of racial justice.

Los Angeles also experienced chaotic demonstrations following the Los Angeles Dodgers’ World Series win on Tuesday evening.

