https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/28/second-night-of-looting-vandalism-escalates-in-philadelphia-following-fatal-police-shooting/

Philadelphia suffered another night of violence, looting, and chaos Tuesday, just a week before the presidential election.

The first round of riots began on Monday night after police shot and killed Walter Wallace Jr., a black man, for advancing toward them while holding a knife despite officer orders to drop the weapon. The incident, which was captured on video, sparked riots throughout the city leaving at least 30 police officers injured.

Despite pleas from members of Wallace’s family to stop the violence, the looting and chaos in the name of Black Lives Matter continued on Tuesday. Police in riot gear were deployed to the area but could not contain the approximately 1,000-person mob of looters and instead asked people to avoid certain areas of the city.

Phila. Police commanders say the situation has “rapidly gone downhill” along Aramingo Ave. — a “total loss,” they say, from looting. Chopper 3 shows video of demonstrators & police at 52nd and Chestnut. As of this post, no injuries to police tonight. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/cPjyAqSpys — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) October 28, 2020

*Alert* A large crowd of appx 1000 is looting businesses in the area of Castor and Aramingo. Avoid the area — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) October 28, 2020

The Philadelphia Police Department is requesting that all residents in the 12, 16, 18, 19, 24, 25, and 26th Districts remain indoors except when necessary. These areas are experiencing widespread demonstrations that have turned violent with looting. — Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) October 28, 2020

While “several hundred” members of the Pennsylvania National Guard were supposed to be deployed to the affected areas in Philly on Tuesday evening after Philadelphia County requested their presence, some reporters on the ground say that they did not see any National Guard and that the situation was out of the control of law enforcement.

…Assisting civil authorities during times of need is one of the core missions of the Guard. Members are well-trained and well-prepared to assist the commonwealth and its communities in any way they can. — Greg Argos (@GregArgosCBS3) October 27, 2020

BREAKING: Philadelphia police have completely lost control of the affected rioting region which stretches multiple city blocks Looters have broken into more than 30+ stores and are attacking white people They are also shooting each other. I’ve only witnessed one arrest pic.twitter.com/bHPGAntwST — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) October 28, 2020

We did not see National Guard out in Philly tonight, despite reports that they were deployed. Two teens, one a 15-year-old girl, were shot tonight as well near Aramingo Ave (main looting street), police said. Both in stable condition & any looting connection is still unclear. — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) October 28, 2020

“I haven’t seen riots and looting on this scale and this bad since Minneapolis back in May. It’s chaos out here,” one reporter noted.

Guys, I haven’t seen riots and looting on this scale and this bad since Minneapolis back in May. It’s chaos out here. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 28, 2020

Footage of the looting and rioting show people leaving stores such as Walmart, Target, Rite Aid, and Five Below with arms full of merchandise. One person was even captured wheeling a washer out of an appliance store.

At the BLM riot in Philadelphia, a looter wheels a large appliance out of the store. pic.twitter.com/gmcsebGLDJ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 28, 2020

The BLM crowd marched as close as they could to the Philadelphia Police 18th District. Police in riot gear stopped them from getting closer. pic.twitter.com/Rlw5QX0ZEk — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 28, 2020

Looters in Philadelphia are pulling up in cars and rushing into stores to grab as much as they can before driving away. pic.twitter.com/I7MCwLnnAg — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 28, 2020

HAPPENING NOW: Widespread looting in Philadelphia during 2nd night of unrest; Rioters seen clearing out a pharmacy and carrying TVs out of a WalMart Video via @6abc pic.twitter.com/hBBhDWn3Py — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 28, 2020

Some of the Black Lives Matter rioters reportedly targeted Jewish residents, yelling insults at them for their faith.

Black Lives Matter rioters in Philadelphia threaten, assault, and chase out Jewish residents claiming “you don’t live here” and call them members of the “Synagogue of Satan.” pic.twitter.com/pKEssPeGLi — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 28, 2020

The looters appeared to be indiscriminate in their vandalism and stealing, even breaking into a Chick-fil-A.

I’m not sure what there is to loot at Chick-fil-a but rioters broke into one anyway at the BLM Philadelphia riot. Video by @Julio_Rosas11: pic.twitter.com/DMcCcfcI49 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 28, 2020

While some businesses attempted to board up their windows and doors before or even during the riots, their efforts remained unsuccessful.

Amid the looting, this little strip mall is boarding up. A group of females are standing outside one of the businesses and appear to be protecting it pic.twitter.com/6uymz1UO4z — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) October 28, 2020

People looted a Dollar Tree in a strip mall adjacent to where they looted a Walmart. pic.twitter.com/kYmUUE81W5 — Kaylee Greenlee (@kayleegreenlee) October 28, 2020

Some stores and areas were targeted multiple times throughout the night depending on police presence.

Mass looting up and down Aramingo Ave in Philly pic.twitter.com/xC4Q6FvbTP — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) October 28, 2020

During the looting sprees, The Blaze’s Elijah Schaffer was beaten for filming people taking items from a Five Below store.

BREAKING: I was jumped by BLM rioters while they were looting more than a dozen stores, including Wal-Matt, T-Mobile, & 5-below Though in pain, I didn’t stop reporting because Americans need to see what the corporate media refuses to show

pic.twitter.com/VI5hl8uV3C — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) October 28, 2020

Here is the video of the assault by BLM rioters https://t.co/LBpy0jgtUw — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) October 28, 2020

There were also reports of “looters shooting looters,” leaving at least 11 people wounded on Tuesday night.

11 people shot while looting in Philadelphia so far since last night. “Looters were shooting looters.” “50 yr old man that had his car filled then was carjacked and had all his stolem stiff re-stolen from him”from @PhillyPolice on scene of looting tell FOX 29. @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/FahA709kFN — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) October 28, 2020

Confirmed shooting in the area. Thought we heard some pops earlier, but wasn’t sure what it was at the time: https://t.co/1WEqiv5Ky5 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) October 28, 2020

Not only did the violence and chaos continue in Philadelphia, but it also extended to other big cities such as New York and Washington D.C. where people vandalized police cars and police stations and there was some looting in the name of racial justice.

Rioting in NYC tonight in support of the BLM Philadelphia riots. pic.twitter.com/9qy9bfkoX2 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 28, 2020

NEW YORK: more NYPD vehicles were destroyed by rioters Just when the unrest seemed to slow down, BLM unleashed its latest round of destruction

pic.twitter.com/Z8DFHEVGuM — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) October 28, 2020

BREAKING: protestors gathered to protest death of Karon Hylton, who was in a fatal collision after police say they tried to stop him for not wearing helmet Sat. His mother was standing outside 4D, demanding to be let in when someone used trash can to smash windows @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/p83q0tJqTu — Jackie Bensen (@jackiebensen) October 27, 2020

BREAKING IN BROOKLYN: Demonstrators clash with NYPD, driver plows through police line. Reports of widespread damage and looting. pic.twitter.com/ccwM27pfBU — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 28, 2020

Los Angeles also experienced chaotic demonstrations following the Los Angeles Dodgers’ World Series win on Tuesday evening.

This had to do with the World Series not BLM — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) October 28, 2020

Car doing spins at a riot in Los Angeles caught on fire. pic.twitter.com/Zj2i7nwUdK — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 28, 2020

LOS ANGELES: as much as this city is falling apart due to poor policies The @LAPDHQ is exceptionally good at handling civil unrest I’ve never experienced better deescalation tactics at riots/protests than in this city Phenomenal policing.

pic.twitter.com/HhQjYxqlNd — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) October 28, 2020

