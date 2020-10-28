http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/smGjaoZtJ9s/

A Chicago store security guard was allegedly stabbed 27 times after asking two women, who are sisters, to wear masks and use hand sanitizer while in the store.

The sisters, identified as Jessica and Jayla Hill, are accused of stabbing the security guard at Snipes on Sunday, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Chicago Police spokeswoman Karie James said the guard asked both women to wear masks and use hand sanitizer when one of the women punched him.

Jessica Hill then allegedly brandished a knife that was in her pocket, CBS News reported.

Jessica allegedly stabbed the security guard in the back, arms, and chest while her sister held him by the hair on his head.

The 32-year-old victim was hospitalized in critical condition, James said.

Cops arrested Jessica, 21, and Jayla, 18, at the scene. Both sisters were treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital, the Associated Press reported.

The court-appointed attorney for the two women said the stabbing was done in self-defense and that both women had bipolar disorder.

Both sisters are being held without bond on attempted murder charges, the Sun-Times reported.

