https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/28/seek-help-cnns-ana-navarro-compares-melania-trump-to-fidel-castro/

The always awful Ana Navarro was again awful, this time comparing First Lady Melania Trump to Cuban communist dictator Fidel Castro:

Great hire, CNN:

You should really evaluate your life when this is what you’re reduced to tweeting. LOL What a hack. — Janice 🍟🐶🏀🏈 (@jannyfayray) October 28, 2020

And does she really want to go there?

Ana is someone who really shouldn’t be attacking someone else’s appearance. https://t.co/tZIZrSA81l — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 28, 2020

She really is:

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

