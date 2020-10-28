https://dailycaller.com/2020/10/28/food-source-weed-hawley-rips-twitter-ceo-jack-dorsey-new-york-post-censorship/

Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley slammed Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Wednesday for censoring stories from the New York Post about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, saying Dorsey’s primary food source is marijuana.

Hawley sent out a tweet during a Senate Commerce Committee hearing on Big Tech censorship, where lawmakers are questioning Dorsey, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, criticizing Dorsey for the way he responded to a question from Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

Cruz asked Dorsey why the New York Post’s Twitter account is still suspended, to which Dorsey said the New York Post can log back onto its account, delete their original offending tweet, and then “tweet the exact same material from the exact same article.”

Hawley called out Dorsey for his response saying: “This level of idiocy confirms the widespread impression that Jack’s primary food source is weed” in a tweet.

This level of idiocy confirms the widespread impression that Jack’s primary food source is weed https://t.co/EREVsyKLty — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 28, 2020

The New York Post report alleges that Joe and Hunter Biden met with a Burisma executive in 2015. Twitter then started to censor the story on its platform that night and suspended multiple accounts who had shared the post. Twitter then suspended President Donald Trump’s official campaign account after it posted a video relating to the Post’s report. (RELATED: ‘Actively Interfering In This Election’ — GOP Senators Want To Subpoena Twitter And Facebook CEOs Over New Censorship)

Twitter also locked White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s personal account after she shared the article on her page. (RELATED: ‘Who The Hell Elected You?’ — Ted Cruz Criticizes Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey For Censoring NY Post, Denying The Platform Impacts Elections)

The Senate Judiciary Committee, which Hawley is a member of, is also planning on questioning Dorsey about censorship, as well as Zuckerberg at a later date.