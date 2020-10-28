A Senate committee has reportedly verified all of the materials that it reviewed so far from Tony Bobulinksi, the former business partner of Hunter Biden who has accused the Biden family of being “compromised.”

In an interview with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson, Bobulinski said that he knew firsthand that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was aware of his son’s business dealings in China, a claim that the former vice president has rejected.

Sen. Ron Johnson, the chairman of both the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said that he intends to call Bobulinski to the Senate to testify, but the hearing would not take place before the Tuesday election. All of the documents provided by Bobulinski have to be reviewed and verified before they can be used in a Senate hearing. A spokesman for Johnson told the Daily Caller that all the materials reviewed so far have turned out to be legitimate. The committee has not said what materials it has reviewed so far, nor did it say whether the documents that have been validated proved any of the allegations made by Bobulinski.

A tranche of emails, texts, and business documents obtained by the Washington Examiner documents how Hunter Biden’s former business partners, Bobulinksi and James Gilliar, routinely pitched deals with their firm as politically advantageous due to their relationships with the Biden family. Both Hunter Biden and Joe Biden’s brother, Jim Biden, were often copied on the emails, many of which describe banal meetings or opportunities to pitch business to new clients.

Bobulinski said he has also turned over documents to the FBI that he says show that he met with the former vice president on two occasions regarding business with Hunter Biden.

Johnson was scheduled to interview Bobulinski last week, but the meeting was postponed after lawyers for Bobulinski told Johnson that the FBI had asked to meet with him the same day. Johnson acknowledged the delay in a statement, saying: “I appreciate that the FBI has a job to do, and I am glad they are finally taking an interest in these concerning financial matters that our Committees have been investigating for months. I expect that Mr. Bobulinski will speak with our committee as soon as possible and fully share his insights into the Biden family’s business dealings.”

Earlier this month, a team of Trump allies met with a reporter from the Wall Street Journal to pitch the outlet a story about Bobulinski’s claims. They provided the emails and on-the-record statements from Bobulinski. The Wall Street Journal published a small piece of what the newsroom had been working on, and it ultimately failed to make the news splash sought by the Trump team. “Corporate records reviewed by the Wall Street Journal show no role for Joe Biden,” it said. “Text messages and emails related to the venture that were provided to the Journal by Mr. Bobulinski, mainly from the spring and summer of 2017, don’t show either Hunter Biden or James Biden discussing a role for Joe Biden in the venture.”

Although at least some of the materials overlap, what Bobulinksi has provided is separate from a laptop and hard drive that purportedly belonged to Hunter Biden, data from which have been shared with the FBI and Trump personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Last week, Rep. Jim Jordan, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, said his staff independently authenticated materials from that laptop.

The Washington Examiner reached out to Sen. Ron Johnson’s office, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, and the Biden campaign for further comment.