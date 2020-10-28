https://sharylattkisson.com/2020/10/summary-tucker-carlsons-interview-with-bobulinski-about-joe-and-hunter-biden/











Below is a summary of the allegations and details about the Biden family business dealings with the Chinese as set forth by the Biden family’s former business associate: Tony Bobulinski.

WHO:

Tony Bobulinski, a former business partner of Hunter Biden.

WHEN:

Beginning in 2015 through 2017.

WHAT:

Bobulinski claims to have alleged firsthand and documentary evidence, including emails, documents, audio recordings, and WhatsApp messages, demonstrating that former Vice President Joe Biden lied when he claimed “I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.”

Bobulinski claims he personally met with Joe Biden on May 2, 2017, in a dark bar at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California; and also the next day. The meetings were allegedly part of a deal involving Hunter Biden and Joe Biden’s brother, James, to convince Bobulinski to head up their new 50-50 partnership with a communist Chinese company.

The company would be called Sino Hawk and would “invest in infrastructure, real estate, and technology in the U.S. and around the world… capitalized with $10 million [provided by the Chinese], and then grow to billions of dollars of investment capital.”

CHINESE CONNECTION:

The communist Chinese company allegedly involved was state-owned CEFC Energy.

Watch the Tucker Carlson interview with Bobulinski here.

FOLLOWING THE MONEY:

Bobulinski claims he disagreed with Hunter about Hunter’s alleged desire to have $5 million of the Chinese money wired directly to an entity affiliated with him, which was contrary to their written agreement.

Bobulinski claims Chinese funds that were supposed to be transferred to the Sino Hawk venture were never sent to the company Instead, Bobulinski says, he found out last month from a Republican-led Senate investigation that “the $5 million was sent in August 2017 to entities affiliated with Hunter.”

THE “BIG GUY” EMAIL:

Bobulinski claims a May 13, 2017 email about compensation regarding the business venture proposed:

10% of the equity in the new company would be for Hunter;

10% would be held by Hunter for “the big guy”: Joe Biden;

The rest would be divided among:

James Biden, Gillyer, Biden family associate Rob Walker, and Bobulinsky.

Final documents from the holding company allegedly indicate Hunter with 20% equity, which Bobulinski implies includes the 10% secretly intended for Joe Biden, held by Hunter.

SIGNIFICANCE:

Bobulinski claims the Biden family’s business dealings with China, which allegedly included a multi-million dollar loan to the Biden family, have necessarily compromised Joe Biden, subjecting him to the possibility of improper influence by the Chinese. He says the public should demand an investigation.

RESPONSE:

Joe Biden has repeatedly said he never took a penny from a foreign government, was not involved in or aware of his son’s foreign business dealings, and has never done anything improper. He’s also said he’s proud of Hunter, who he said has overcome obstacles such as a serious drug problem. And Biden has said his family has not sought to profit from his name or position.

WHO ELSE:

Bobulinski says he was initially approached by James Gilliar in 2015, while Joe Biden was still vice president, to join a deal that would involve CEFC China Energy and “one of the most prominent families in the United States.” Bobulinski says he also dealt with Rob Walker, who was working with the Bidens.

OTHER DETAILS:

Bobulinski told Tucker Carlson it’s a “blatant lie” that Joe Biden claims he never discussed business deals with his son.

Bobulinski said it was “crystal clear” that Hunter had told his father about the Chinese business proposal and about Bobulinski.

Bobulinski says the Bidens told him “they were putting their entire family legacy on the line” with the Chinese business deal.

Bobulinski says Hunter also told him he was acting as the “personal attorney” for the Chinese company’s leader, Chairman Ye Jianming, while China and the company were working on a $9 billion deal with a Russian state-owned energy company.

Bobulinski says when he asked Hunter if he was putting Joe Biden’s future presidential aspirations at risk with the Chinese dealings, James Biden allegedly responded with the phrase: “plausible deniability.”

Bobulinski alleges that he knew Hunter also had business irons in the fire in Ukraine, Oman, Luxembourg, France, Romania and Pakistan.

FBI:

After Bobulinski recently came forward, he met with the FBI and provided the agency with the devices that contain the information he’s discussed.

He says he kept copies of all of it.

