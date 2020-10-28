https://www.theblaze.com/news/blm-militants-jews-philadelphia-protest

Black Lives Matter militants once again demonstrated their commitment to diversity when they confronted a trio of Jewish men who came in “solidarity” Tuesday to a protest in the wake of Walter Wallace Jr.’s fatal shooting by Philadelphia police.

What are the details?

One Black Lives Matter militant begins circling the Jewish men, who stand out in the crowd because of the yarmulkes upon the heads.

He then calls out to them, “Amalek! Amalek! What y’all doin’ down here?”

According to Chabad.org, “The Amalekites, descendants of Amalek, were an ancient biblical nation living near the land of Canaan. They were the first nation to attack the Jewish people after the Exodus from Egypt, and they are seen as the archetypal enemy of the Jews. The nation of Amalek is long gone, but they live on as the internal enemies that we each battle on a daily basis.”

“You live here?” the militant continues. “You live here?”

He then makes a mostly unintelligible reference to their faces about “real Jews.”

Another militant joins in: “Y’all gotta go!”

A third Black Lives Matter soldier enters the battle: “This ain’t y’all fight, y’all gotta go!”

One of the Jewish men tells the gathering mob that “we’re just showing solidarity.”

With that, one of the militants replies, “We don’t need no solidarity!”

Another hollers at the Jewish men that “y’all startin’ s**t!”

Soon screams of “get the f*** outta here!” begin as the Jewish men begin walking away.

But one fully masked individual apparently didn’t think they were leaving quickly enough, and so he takes it upon himself to shove one of the Jewish men backward.

“Get your white ass outta here!” someone else exclaims.

“Get off our block!” another person yells.

Fortunately, things don’t escalate from there — but boy oh boy, it sure must have been comforting that numerous police officers in riot gear were lined up just feet away.

Finally, the guy who called the Jewish men “Amalek!” at the start of the video ends the clip by making a reference to Revelation 2:9 and “the synagogue of Satan.”

That particular verse reads, “I know your afflictions and your poverty — yet you are rich! I know about the slander of those who say they are Jews and are not, but are a synagogue of Satan.”

Here’s the video. (Content warning: Language):

