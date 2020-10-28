https://www.theepochtimes.com/texas-ag-to-probe-ballot-chaser-in-project-veritas-expose-of-woman-who-allegedly-challenged-changed-voters-ballots_3555581.html

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said on Tuesday that his election fraud unit is investigating an “organized election fraud scheme” exposed by investigative journalism nonprofit Project Veritas in undercover footage that appears to show a woman challenging and changing voters’ ballots. In an 18-minute exposé published Tuesday, an undercover journalist tails a woman in San Antonio. In the footage, the woman, described by the nonprofit as a “ballot chaser,” can be seen attempting to switch an individual’s vote toward the Democratic Party in Texas. She said in the video she was a “consultant” for GOP congressional candidate Mauro Garza, but that she was attempting to persuade voters to cast ballots for Garza and then vote Democrat the rest of the ballot. “If I go to prison, I do not look cute in stripes … I will hate you forever,” the woman said. “You know on here you chose a Rep, …

