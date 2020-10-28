https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/28/thats-not-good-biden-campaign-dispatches-barack-obama-to-michigan-on-saturday-where-joes-supposedly-9-points-up/

The Real Clear Politics polling average currently shows Joe Biden with an 8.6 point lead in Michigan. An Ipsos/Reuters poll shows something similar:

If that’s accurate, it’s a decent lead, but the Biden campaign nevertheless has called in somebody to campaign for Joe:

Remember what Obama himself said after learning he’d been asked to do some last-minute Michigan campaigning for Hillary Clinton in 2016?

For many, the poll results don’t match actions they’re seeing taken by the Biden campaign:

Expect a couple dozen honking cars.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...