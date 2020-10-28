https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/bidens-got-hospital-business-people-died/

(FRONTPAGEMAG) — The old slogan, “The Best of Care” can still be found on Ellwood City Medical Center’s old promotional materials. When the pandemic began, the old rural Rust Belt country where President Trump beat Hillary Clinton could have used a hospital. Any hospital.

There was even talk of reopening the defunct hospital again to treat coronavirus patients.

But, like so much in Pennsylvania, the Ellwood City Medical Center never recovered from the Democrats. The FBI raided it in January and the hospital lost its license next month. Not that it mattered at that point because the hospital had already been shut down since December.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

