The “Prodigal Son” parable is ageless – worth recalling now due to possible Joe Biden family corruption detailed in the damning contents discovered on son Hunter’s discarded computer and recent disclosures by a family confidant.

The parable from the Bible tells us about the younger of two sons demanding an inheritance of his father. The father gives it; the son squanders it. Contrite, the son returns home, begging forgiveness. A loving father does so, honoring the son’s return with a feast.

The Biden family’s parable has an eerie twist. While father Joe granted Hunter his inheritance – a family name to trade upon – the son did very well with it. Initiating “the Hunter Games,” he accumulated enormous wealth. However, instead of raising fatherly concerns about a prodigal son’s questionable dealings, Joe wanted in on the deal.

Hunter was an overly indulged son. In 1972, he and older brother, Beau, as young boys, survived a car crash that killed their mother and baby sister. Undoubtedly, Joe felt the need to do what he could for his sons, but the two took totally different paths.

Beau, graduating law school, served two tours as Delaware’s attorney general. He also served in the National Guard, spending a year in Iraq. Planning to run for governor, he was sidelined by a mild stroke, dying of brain cancer in 2015 at age 46.

Hunter lacked his brother’s drive. There was never a job Joe was able to get that Hunter was unwilling to accept. Such employment inured to an employer’s benefit as well, evidenced by credit card provider MNBA.

Delaware banking laws long made it bank-friendly, drawing in many financial institutions in the 1960s and 1970s. To attract more banks and credit card providers, tax incentives were implemented in the 1980s. Delaware allowed card providers to charge higher interest rates than did other states.

A very close relationship developed between then Delaware Sen. Biden and credit card giant MNBA. Its top executives contributed generously to Joe’s political campaigns “in a series of coordinated donations that sidestepped the limits on contributions by the company’s political action committee.”

In 1996, Hunter was hired by MNBA for a lucrative job to be “groomed for a senior management position.” Two years later, he became a senior vice president, leaving to accept a position in the Commerce Department under Bill Clinton. From 2001-2005, he became an MNBA consultant on electronic banking, receiving $100,000 annually. Unsurprisingly, in 2005, Joe supported a bill benefiting card providers, making it more difficult to discharge debt in bankruptcy and student debt nearly impossible to discharge. Congress was never told about the Hunter/MNBA relationship.

In 1998, after a MNBA executive bought Joe’s house in Delaware well above market value, American Spectator published an article dubbing Biden the “Senator from MNBA.” All the while, Joe hypocritically preached against “the corrupting influence of money in politics.”

While Joe did his best keeping Hunter game-fully employed, Hunter’s personal life was a mess. He began drinking as a teenager and using drugs in college. He received numerous breaks, evidenced by his entry into the Navy Reserves. Despite being in his early 40s, beyond the age to enter, he obtained two waivers – one age-related, the other for past drug usage. But, within a year, he was drummed out after testing positive for cocaine, receiving an administrative discharge in 2014.

After Beau died in 2015, Hunter was in and out of drug rehab. On occasion, he used stolen identification checking in for treatment, including his late brother’s.

In 2015, Hunter’s wife, Kathleen, demanded he leave the house due to an unhealthy environment for their children. That same year Hunter took up with his dead brother’s wife, Hallie. In 2017, citing infidelity, drug use, spending money on prostitutes and other irreconcilable differences, Kathleen petitioned the court to stop Hunter from “extravagantly” wasting their money – apparently going through $122,000 in just two months time. This resulted in reducing his $17,000 monthly payments for her and the children to $1,700. Hunter’s relationship with Hallie deteriorated, purportedly triggered by her concerns he was “sexually inappropriate” with an underage girl. (This should not be surprising as pages from the diary of Joe’s own daughter, Ashley Blazer Biden, mentions inappropriate conduct by Joe when Ashley was a child.) After an affair with a Washington, D.C., stripper, fathering an illegitimate child, Hunter broke up with Hallie to secretly marry his second wife, South African Melissa Cohen, in May 2019, after only knowing her 10 days. That marriage may be short-lived as an intended Chinese “honey trap” blackmail video, believed to be of Hunter, was recently posted by the Taiwan-based media outlet GTV.

Clearly, a lustful and greedy Hunter suffers a number of behavioral problems. They led him to take outrageous actions to fund his lifestyle and that of other family members. Foolishly, he allowed his laptop, containing a treasure trove of damaging evidence against father and son, to fall into the hands of anti-Biden critics and law enforcement. One email documents a 2011 White House meeting with Joe and an elite group of Chinese Communist Party members and billionaire cronies. Another references a deal coming together with CEFC China Energy when Joe was still vice president. Despite a liberal media’s refusal to air this evidence, Biden family confidant, business associate and whistleblower Tony Bobulinski tells us the financial games being played by the Biden clan, including Joe, are true. At one time, Bobulinski questioned Hunter’s participation as a non-contributor, only to be told Chinese intelligence understands “the value added.” Bobulinski was also justifiably angered to learn for the first time from recent disclosures that Hunter had ended up with $5 million from Chinese investors in his own account that should have gone elsewhere.

Most damning is Bobulinski’s assertion Joe was a silent but all-knowing partner in claiming a share of the family treasure Hunter accumulated. Wherever Joe wielded influence as vice president, Hunter seemed to follow, including Russia, China, Ukraine and Romania. Questions also arise whether the Hunter Games included other Democrats’ participation, such as Kamala Harris.

During the last presidential debate, President Donald Trump told Joe, “You owe an explanation to the American people” concerning Hunter’s business activities. Some insights as to an explanation are found in a 1974 interview in which Joe, then 31, gave contemptible responses concerning his political life motivations, focusing on income, wealth and status.

Those insights explain Hunter’s behavior: Where there is a prodigal father, there is a prodigal son.

