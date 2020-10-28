https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/rich-tech-tyrants-eliminated-majority-conservative-content-platforms-insist-stripping-230-protections-harm-free-speech/

This is rich.

Tech tyrants Jack Dorsey from Twitter and Mark Zuckerberg from Facebook are arguing that stripping them of 230 protections will harm free speech online.

Since late 2016, after the election of Donald Trump as President, the tech tyrants have been censoring and banning non-approved conservative content on their platforms.

The partners in crime at Google have blacklisted conservative websites in their algorithms and search results.

The same is not happening on the left or with the fake news mainstream media.

In June 2018 the Gateway Pundit published a study of top conservative news outlets and we found that Facebook had eliminated 93% of traffic to top conservative websites since the election.

Facebook began eliminating conservative content after the 2016 election. Numerous conservative websites went out of business.

Here are the results from that study.

Report: Facebook Eliminates 93% of Traffic to Top Conservative Websites by Jim Hoft on Scribd

Twitter has also concentrated on eliminating conservative content.

If your tweets and content are not approved by Twitter thought experts they will remove your tweet and censor or ban your account.

This does not happen on the left.

On Tuesday Facebook and Twitter CEOs argued that stripping their platforms of 230 protections will harm freedom of speech.

The opposite is true.

The tech tyrants have done more in 3 years to eradicate freedom of speech in America than any institutions since this country’s founding.

Business Insider reported:

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg plan to warn the Senate that stripping back Section 230 could harm free expression on the internet, according to testimonies they prepared for a Senate hearing on Wednesday, which will focus on the protections. Dorsey said stripping back Section 230 — an internet law that protects tech companies from being liable for content posted on their sites — could “collapse how we communicate on the Internet” and leave “only a small number of giant and well-funded” tech firms, according to his remarks, which Twitter shared with Business Insider. Zuckerberg’s testimony, viewed by Business Insider, similarly said that “without Section 230, platforms could potentially be held liable for everything people say” and could “face liability for doing even basic moderation, such as removing hate speech and harassment that impacts the safety and security of their communities.”

These two billionaires have some gall!

Fortunately, because Republicans are so weak they will probably be safe.

It’s very clear at this point.

These companies need to be broken up to save America.

The post This Is Rich! Tech Tyrants Who Have Eliminated a Majority of Conservative Content on their Platforms Insist Stripping Them of 230 Protections Would Harm Free Speech appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

