We’re now on day three of the rioting in Philadelphia after the shooting death of Walter Wallace, Jr. Thankfully, last night didn’t produce the same types of physical attacks on the Philadelphia Police that we saw on Monday night and early Tuesday morning. But that doesn’t mean that the rioting agenda wasn’t still in full swing. Rather than going directly after the police, last night the mobs appeared to concentrate far more on looting and property destruction. As the local CBS News outlet reports, some retail stores in the city are describing the scene as a “total loss” for their businesses. Storefronts are smashed, shelves are emptied of easily portable goods and fires continue to break out.

Scores of West Philadelphia businesses were looted and a number of stores across Philadelphia have started boarding up their windows Tuesday in anticipation of more looting. “I do not want to see my city tore down. We don’t need that. You’re not resolving anything for our family. Don’t do this in the name of my nephew because this is not what he would’ve wanted,” said Rodney Everett, Wallace’s uncle. Wallace Jr., 27, was killed on Monday afternoon by two officers after, police say, he walked towards them and refused to drop the weapon.

For a good look at just how prepared the looters in the mob were, Andy Ngo posted this video of a guy who brought an appliance dolly with him so he could nab some of the big-ticket items without any help.

At the BLM riot in Philadelphia, a looter wheels a large appliance out of the store. pic.twitter.com/gmcsebGLDJ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 28, 2020

The police made dozens of arrests, but that clearly didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of the smash and grab crowd. The cops put out a warning on their Twitter account describing a crowd of up to 1,000 people who were engaged in looting at the local Walmart, Foot Locker and other retail outlets.

*Alert* A large crowd of appx 1000 is looting businesses in the area of Castor and Aramingo. Avoid the area — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) October 28, 2020

The police put out warnings to residents not inclined to loot in six different neighborhoods across the city to remain indoors overnight to avoid potential violence.

I’m going to ask the same question I posed yesterday in light of this new information. How does all of this mayhem have anything at all to do with Walter Wallace, racial justice or alleged police violence? If you’re going out into the streets to raise awareness of injustice, you bring a sign or a bullhorn or something like that. You don’t show up with an appliance dolly and sledgehammer. These are not protesters. They are a combination of anarchists and opportunistic criminals that are destroying their own communities and shutting down the businesses that provide jobs along with vital goods and services.

I’m sure there is already a full investigation into the death of Walter Wallace taking place and the public will be updated with the results as they become available. But these maniacs didn’t even allow enough time for Wallace’s body to be examined before they were burning Philadelphia down. The Governor has already sent in hundreds of National Guard troops at the request of the County government. They need to be out in the streets quickly to begin restoring order or we’re going to have another Portland on our hands.

