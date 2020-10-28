https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-demolishes-the-lie-that-he-has-not-condemned-white-supremacy-with-video-showing-all-the-times-he-did

President Donald Trump released a video on Tuesday debunking the false narrative promoted by the media and top Democrats that he has not condemned white supremacy and racism, despite the fact that he has repeatedly done so for years.

“The Trump campaign rolled out a nearly 5-minute-long video of the president, featuring video clips from as recently as this month, to his 2016 presidential campaign, and dating all the way back to an interview Trump gave to Matt Lauer in the early 2000s, where he denounced White supremacy and ‘disavowed’ White supremacist groups,” Fox News reported. “The video comes after Biden and Harris have criticized Trump, casting him as a racist and claiming he has not denounced White supremacy, and also comes as part of the Trump campaign’s final pitch to win over Black voters ahead of Election Day.”

The video gives the following 38 examples of Trump denouncing white supremacy and racism, including some of the following examples (does not contain everything from the video):

From recent NBC News townhall: “I denounce white supremacy, okay?”

From recent NBC News townhall: “Are you listening? I denounce white supremacy. What’s your next question?”

From recent NBC News townhall: “I denounce white supremacy.”

From recent NBC News townhall: “You start off with white supremacy, I denounce it.”

From recent Fox News presidential debate; in response to Chris Wallace asking him if he was “willing to condemn white supremacists,”: “Sure.”

From recent Fox News presidential debate; in response to Chris Wallace asking him if he was “willing to condemn white supremacists,”: “Sure.”

From recent Fox News presidential debate; in response to Chris Wallace asking him if he was “willing to condemn white supremacists,”: “Sure, I’m willing to do that.”

From Fox News presidential debate in 2016: “I totally disavow the Ku Klux Klan. I totally disavow David Duke.”

Trump speaking to reporters on the White House lawn: “Any group of hate, whether it’s white supremacy, whether it’s any other kind of supremacy, whether it’s antifa, whether it’s any group of hate, I am very concerned about it and I’ll do something about it.”

Trump at a press conference following a domestic terror attack: “In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry, and white supremacy. These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America.”

Trump at press conference in 2017 following the Charlottesville incident: “And you had people–and I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists because they should be condemned totally.”

Trump at a press conference: “Racism is evil and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans.”

Trump during the 2016 campaign: “I didn’t even know [David Duke] endorsed me. David Duke endorsed me? Okay. Alright. I disavow, okay?”

Trump during a media interview: Said that he did not want the votes of white supremacists.

Trump during a media interview with Chuck Todd.

Trump during the 2016 campaign.

Trump during the 2016 campaign.

Trump during the 2016 campaign.

Trump during an interview with Good Morning America said that he disavowed David Duke.

Trump during an interview with Good Morning America said that he was willing to renouncing the support of all white supremacists.

Trump during an interview with “Morning Joe”: “David Duke is a bad person who I disavowed on numerous occasions over the years. I disavowed him. I disavowed the KKK. Just to put it clear, I disavowed him in the past and I disavow him now.”

Trump is an interview from many years ago called David Duke a “bigot” and a “racist” and “a problem” and said Duke was not the type of person that you would want in “your party.”

Trump during the 2016 campaign disavowed David Duke.

WATCH:

38 times. That’s how many times President Trump has condemned the KKK and white supremacy. 38 times. The Biden campaign continues to sow division and inflame racial tensions by claiming otherwise. pic.twitter.com/7hJmTGDpEr — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 28, 2020

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.