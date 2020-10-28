https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/523277-trump-fights-for-battleground-arizona

President TrumpDonald John TrumpGiuliani goes off on Fox Business host after she compares him to Christopher Steele Trump looks to shore up support in Nebraska NYT: Trump had 7 million in debt mostly tied to Chicago project forgiven MORE rallied large crowds of supporters in Arizona on Wednesday, six days before Election Day, seeking to boost his chances and those of Sen. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyBiden retains slight lead over Trump in Arizona: poll Democrats brace for nail-biting finish to Senate battle Trump expressed doubt to donors GOP can hold Senate: report MORE (R-Ariz.) as Democrats outpace Republicans in early voting in the battleground state.

The president’s decision to hold two rallies in the state — which hasn’t gone for a Democratic nominee since 1996 — is the latest indication that Trump is largely on defense as he pushes toward Election Day. McSally is facing a difficult reelection fight of her own against former astronaut Mark Kelly, who has outraised his opponent in the state’s most expensive campaign.

The Biden campaign is also eyeing the state and its 11 electoral votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisBiden pushes into Trump territory The Hill’s Campaign Report: One week from Election Day | Biden looks to expand map | Trump trails narrowly in Florida, Arizona The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – One week out, where the Trump, Biden race stands MORE (D-Calif.) on Wednesday also made stops in Arizona to meet with Latina business owners, participate in a voter mobilization event and meet with Black leaders.

Polls show Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenGiuliani goes off on Fox Business host after she compares him to Christopher Steele Trump looks to shore up support in Nebraska Jeff Daniels narrates new Biden campaign ad for Michigan MORE with a razor-thin lead over Trump in Arizona.

Trump is focused on energizing his base during the final week before the election, staging his Wednesday rallies in Bullhead City on the Arizona-Nevada border and Goodyear, both traditionally red areas of the state.

At the events he displayed videos of edited clips showing governors praising his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and showcasing Biden gaffes.

He leveled his usual attacks on Biden and the media, claiming the former vice president had surrendered the Democratic Party to “rage-filled socialists, Marxist and left-wing extremists” and would enact record tax hikes.

Trump also minimized concerns about the coronavirus pandemic even as cases rise in Arizona and across the country, promising swift economic recovery and claiming the U.S. was “rounding the turn” on the virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will deliver record prosperity, epic job growth, and a safe vaccine is coming very quickly,” Trump told the large crowd of supporters in Bullhead City. “We are rounding the turn regardless, you know that.”

Trump told the crowd in Goodyear that he was unveiling his “American Dream Plan” to create jobs for Hispanic Americans and boost the number of Hispanic-owned businesses.

In Tucson, Harris delivered a stinging rebuke of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, urging voters in the state to make their voices heard at the polls.

“The people were lied to by the president of the United States,” Harris said speaking to an audience gathered in 100 cars at Pima Community College West. “He failed us. He failed the American people.”

Harris also invoked health care, warning of efforts within the Trump administration to repeal the Affordable Care Act in the wake of Justice Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney BarrettBarrett starts fraught first week as Supreme Court faces fights over election, abortion rights The Memo: Women could cost Trump reelection Bitter fight over Barrett fuels calls to nix filibuster, expand court MORE’s appointment to the Supreme Court earlier this week.

“You have Donald Trump who together with his boy Bill Barr are in the United States Supreme Court suing to get rid of the Affordable Care Act,” Harris told the audience.

A Democrat has not won Arizona since 1996 when Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonThe Hill’s Campaign Report: Trump, Biden face off for last time on the debate stage Trump expected to bring Hunter Biden’s former business partner to debate Davis: On eve of tonight’s debate — we’ve seen this moment in history before MORE carried the state and the last Democrat to win the state prior to that was Harry Truman in 1948. Trump won Arizona by roughly 3 percentage points over Democrat Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGorsuch rejects Minnesota Republican’s request to delay House race Biden leads Trump by 6 points in Nevada: poll The Memo: Women could cost Trump reelection MORE in 2016.

Current polling shows a tight race between Trump and Biden, and a surge in early voting that has favored Democrats is leaving the party hopeful they can turn Arizona blue this year.

“I think the chances are good. I think all the polling shows that Biden has a slight lead or it’s a pretty steady close race,” said Chad Campbell, Democratic strategist in Arizona and former state representative, who pointed to the shifting demographics and the enthusiasm for Democrats reflected in early voting. “It has really added up to create an environment that is favorable to a Democratic win this year.”

A poll from the firm OH Predictive Insights released on Tuesday found Biden leading Trump 49 percent to 46 percent, a 3-point advantage within the survey’s margin of error. It also found Kelly with a 5 percentage point advantage over McSally.

Mike Noble, chief of research and managing partner at OH Predictive Insights, said that Biden’s support has remained steady between 49 and 50 percent during the primary election, giving him a slight edge as the two candidates enter the final stretch.

“Biden has a slight edge going into these final days,” Noble said. “The issue for Trump has been that on his best day he is at 46 percent of the vote share, on his worst day he is at 42 percent.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As of Wednesday, roughly 1.8 million voters in Arizona had cast ballots, with Democrats recording a 3 percentage point advantage over Republicans in the early vote. The current election marks the first in which Republicans have not had an advantage over Democrats in early voting, noted Chuck Coughlin, a Republican strategist based in Phoenix.

Republicans are betting on a significant turnout on Election Day that will be enough to eclipse Democrats’ advantage; indeed, Trump mused in Goodyear about a “great red wave.”

“They need people to vote. They need people to turnout and that’s a problem right now,” Coughlin said. “It needs to be monumentally large.”

Trump has made numerous trips to Arizona in the past few months, after a brief break from the campaign trail during the early days of the pandemic. Biden and Harris made their first joint campaign stop in Arizona earlier this month, kicking off a bus tour of the state. In addition to having the support of the state’s Democrats, some prominent Republicans have backed Biden’s presidential bid.

Cindy McCain, the widow of the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainObama book excerpt: ‘Hard to deny my overconfidence’ during early health care discussions Mark Kelly releases Spanish ad featuring Rep. Gallego More than 300 military family members endorse Biden MORE (R-Ariz.), endorsed Biden and campaigned with him when he was in the state earlier this month.

Harris invoked the late senator’s penchant for straight talk at the drive-in rally on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the spirit of the late great John McCain, let’s start with some straight talk,” she said. “I’m a proud patriotic American.”

Former Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeOne of life’s great mysteries: Why would any conservative vote for Biden? Trump excoriates Sasse over leaked audio Biden holds 8-point lead over Trump in Arizona: poll MORE (R-Ariz.) has also endorsed Biden, and appeared in an ad for the Democratic nominee on Wednesday.

“I’ve never before voted for a Democrat for president,” Flake says in the ad.

“But this year, principle and conscience require me to do just that,” he continues. “I’m voting for Joe Biden.”

Trump during his rally in Bullhead City complained about running against the “RINOS,” a reference to “Republican in name only,” without mentioning Flake or McCain.

“A RINO may be the lowest form of human life,” Trump told the crowd.

Julia Manchester contributed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

