https://mediarightnews.com/trump-hater-jeff-flake-releases-ad-for-biden-after-not-ruling-out-potential-cabinet-appointment/

Former Republican Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake said in an interview recently that he “wouldn’t rule it out” when asked about a cabinet appointment to a potential Joe Biden Administration.

Today, he released an ad supporting the Democratic presidential nominee and insisted that “Don’t let anyone tell you that by casting your vote for Joe Biden you are not being conservative. This year, the most conservative thing you can do is put country over party.”

Flake says at the start of the ad that he’s “been voting since 1984” when he “proudly cast” his “first ballot for Ronald Reagan.”

He then claimed that he has “been a conservative Republican” his “entire life ” and that he’s “never before voted for a Democrat for president.” It is unclear if he may have voted for a Democrat in another race.

“But this year, principle and conscience require me to do just that, I’m voting for Joe Biden,” Flake announced.

“When you fill out your ballot, ask yourself: Who will best restore decency and civility to the White House. Who can I be proud to tell my children and grandchildren I voted for,” Flake asserted.

Flake has long been a critic of President Trump and had formally endorsed Biden last month.

In a tweet that was criticized by Georgia Congressional nominee Marjorie Taylor Greene, last month Flake called on Republican Senators to “hold the same position” they held regarding the filling of the Supreme Court vacancy in 2016.