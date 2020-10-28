https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/trump-holds-52-favorability-rating-leads-joe-biden-rasmussen-white-house-watch-poll/

At some point reality will set in for the Democrats.

Despite all of their attempts to steal this election there are just too many Americans who support this historic president!

President Trump took the lead today over Democrat Joe Biden in the Rasmussen daily “White House Watch” poll.

President Trump holds a 48% to 47% lead over Joe Biden in today’s White House Watch polling.

President Trump also holds a 52% favorability rating in Monday’s Rasmussen reporting.

Despite the fake news media reports — if these numbers hold for six more days President Trump is waltzing into a second term in next week’s election.

The Democrats just can’t steal enough votes to win.

