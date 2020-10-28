https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/523282-trump-says-ex-staffer-who-penned-anonymous-op-ed-should-be-prosecuted

President TrumpDonald John TrumpGiuliani goes off on Fox Business host after she compares him to Christopher Steele Trump looks to shore up support in Nebraska NYT: Trump had 7 million in debt mostly tied to Chicago project forgiven MORE on Wednesday lashed out at former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official Miles Taylor, dismissing the author of an anonymous New York Times op-ed criticizing him as a “low-level staffer” and a “sleazebag.”

Trump also said Taylor should be “prosecuted” for penning the op-ed.

“It turned out to be a low-level staffer, a sleazebag, who has never worked in the White House,” Trump said at a rally in Goodyear, Ariz., reacting to the news that Taylor, who has been publicly critical of Trump since he left the administration, had revealed himself as the author behind the September 2018 Times op-ed and subsequent book.

“Anonymous was a nobody, a disgruntled employee who was quickly removed from his job a long time ago for, they tell me, incompetence,” Trump told the crowd.

Trump mused that he thought the author of the op-ed could have been Hope Hicks Hope Charlotte HicksDocuments show Trump campaign ignored coronavirus guidelines at Duluth rally: report Trump aide won’t get into whether Trump has done debate prep Trump seeks to change race with final debate MORE or his son-in-law Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerDemocrats accuse Kushner of ‘casual racism’ over comments about Black Americans Scaramucci says Trump has united country: ‘It just happens to be against him’ Obama slams Kushner comments on Black Americans: ‘What history books do they read?’ MORE, two of his senior aides, or Sens. Mike Lee Michael (Mike) Shumway LeeWhite House to host swearing-in event for Barrett on Monday night Pence adviser Marty Obst tests positive for COVID-19 Two Loeffler staffers test positive for COVID-19 MORE (R-Utah) or Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulRand Paul rips ‘leftwing media’ for focusing on COVID-19 cases: ‘Mortality rates are plummeting’ Rand Paul suggests restaurants should hire COVID-19 survivors as servers during pandemic Two Loeffler staffers test positive for COVID-19 MORE (R-Ky.), both of whom were in the audience.

“This guy is a low-level low life,” Trump said. “I have no idea who he is.”

“He worked with the — listen to this — the fake news New York Times, and he is an employee of Google, he works for Google,” Trump continued. “The whole thing was just one more giant hoax from the Washington swamp and a corrupt special interest group. I’ll tell you what. This guy, in my opinion, he should be prosecuted.”

The president’s remarks prompted loud chants of “drain the swamp” from the crowd.

Taylor, who served at DHS from 2017 to 2019 and for a period of time was former DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen Kirstjen Michele NielsenWatchdog finds top DOJ officials were ‘driving force’ behind Trump’s child separation policy: NYT More than million in DHS contracts awarded to firm of acting secretary’s wife: report DHS IG won’t investigate after watchdog said Wolf, Cuccinelli appointments violated law MORE’s chief of staff, revealed in a Medium post on Wednesday that he penned the op-ed that prompted buzz around Washington when it was published in September 2018. Taylor left the administration last year and has been sharply critical of the president, offering damaging firsthand accounts of his time in the administration and Trump’s behavior. He has endorsed Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenGiuliani goes off on Fox Business host after she compares him to Christopher Steele Trump looks to shore up support in Nebraska Jeff Daniels narrates new Biden campaign ad for Michigan MORE for president.

“I witnessed Trump’s inability to do his job over the course of two-and-a-half years. Everyone saw it, though most were hesitant to speak up for fear of reprisals,” Taylor wrote Wednesday.

“So when I left the Administration I wrote A Warning, a character study of the current Commander in Chief and a caution to voters that it wasn’t as bad as it looked inside the Trump Administration — it was worse,” he wrote.

The revelation puts to rest a lingering question in Washington as to the anonymous author’s identity. White House aides were quick to dismiss Taylor when he revealed he penned the op-ed.

