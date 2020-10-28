https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/523185-trump-shares-video-of-fortunate-son-playing-at-rally-despite-cease-and

President TrumpDonald John TrumpGiuliani goes off on Fox Business host after she compares him to Christopher Steele Trump looks to shore up support in Nebraska NYT: Trump had 7 million in debt mostly tied to Chicago project forgiven MORE last week flew Marine One into a campaign rally in Florida to the tune of “Fortunate Son,” despite former Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman John Fogerty attempting to block him from doing so with a cease-and-desist order.

Video with the event was turned into a clip by Twitter user @Wizard_Predicts, an election news account with more than 14,000 followers, and the president retweeted the video shortly before 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The split-screen video appeared to mock Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenGiuliani goes off on Fox Business host after she compares him to Christopher Steele Trump looks to shore up support in Nebraska Jeff Daniels narrates new Biden campaign ad for Michigan MORE and the size of his rallies. It shows Biden walking down a set of steps to join a small group of masked supporters who are separated by social distancing circles due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The clip contrasts Trump’s boisterous entrance to an Oct. 23 rally in The Villages, Fla., when Marine One hovered over a large crowd of predominately maskless supporters while the 1969 rock anthem played over the speakers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The music choice raised questions on social media since Fogerty has been a vocal opponent to Trump’s use of his song.

Fogerty said Oct. 16 that he was issuing a cease-and-desist order to the Trump campaign to block the tune from being played at the political rallies.

“I object to the President using my song, ‘Fortunate Son’ in any way for his campaign. He is using my words and my voice to portray a message that I do not endorse,” the rock icon shared in a statement on Twitter.

“Therefore, I am issuing a ‘cease and desist’ order. I wrote this song because, as a veteran, I was disgusted that some people were allowed to be excluded from serving our country because they had access to political and financial privilege. I also wrote about wealthy people not paying their fair share of taxes,” he continued.

Fogerty added that “Mr. Trump is a prime example of both of these issues. The fact that Mr. Trump also fans the flames of hatred, racism and fear while rewriting recent history, is even more reason to be troubled by his use of my song.”

Trump received five deferments from the military draft. He was was granted a 1-Y medical deferment for a bone spurs diagnosis, in addition to four educational deferments, that allowed him to avoid the draft.

Fogerty said that it was “confounding” for Trump to continually play the song given its blunt criticisms of class privilege.

“It’s a song I could have written now, and so I find it confusing, I would say, that the president has chosen to use my song for his political rallies, when in fact it seems like he is probably the fortunate son,” Fogerty said.

Several other musicians, including Neil Young, Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendon Urie, Adele, the Rolling Stones, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, Rihanna and Elton John, have either disavowed Trump’s use of their music at campaign events or threatened legal action over it.

Last year, a campaign video tweeted by the president that featured Queen’s “We Will Rock You” was taken down after the band’s publisher made a complaint.

Fogerty has not yet commented on the president’s most recent use of the song. The Hill has reached out to the Trump campaign and Fogerty’s representatives for comment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

