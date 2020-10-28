https://thepostmillennial.com/damning-hunter-biden-documents-suddenly-vanish

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson reported on Wednesday that a trove of Hunter Biden documents vanished while they were being delivered to him. His producer sent these damning documents from the Fox News studio in Manhattan, using a very popular shipping service.

Carlson states he never received the package as the company informed him it was emptied along the way. A comprehensive investigation is under way, but it is believed someone opened the package and took the documents contained within it. These documents still remain unfound.

Carlson said:

“We believe [the documents] are authentic and, at the time we received them, my executive producer and I were in Los Angeles talking to Tony Bobulinski.

“So we texted a producer in New York and asked him to send us those documents to LA. Monday afternoon this week, he shipped the documents overnight to California with a large national carrier, a brand-name company that we’ve used, you’ve used countless times.

“But the Biden documents never arrived in Los Angeles … The company security team interviewed every one of its employees who touched the envelope we sent.

‘They searched the plane, and the trucks that carried it; they went through the office in New York where our producers dropped that package off, they combed the entire sorting facility, they used pictures of what we had sent, so the searchers would know what to look for.

“They went above and beyond, but found nothing.

“We spoke to executives at that company a few hours ago. They are baffled,” said Carlson. He said both he and the delivery company are “baffled and deeply bothered by this.”