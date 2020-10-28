https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/28/tucker-carlson-says-hunter-biden-documents-disappeared-en-route-from-new-york-to-los-angeles/

Soon after his show began Wednesday night, Tucker Carlson tweeted a video in which he explains that a trove of documents about Hunter Biden that was shipped overnight from New York to Los Angeles never arrived … the packaged was opened at one of the shipping facilities and the documents were stolen from the envelope.

Damning Hunter Biden documents suddenly vanish pic.twitter.com/B2qsajZlID — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 29, 2020

HOLY SHIT. Tucker Carlson just said documents he shipped to LA regarding the Hunter Biden story were STOLEN right out of the package somewhere between NY and LA. This is Watergate level shit. — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) October 29, 2020

Tucker says that Biden documents that were mailed to him in LA by his NY producer vanished en route — a major shipper was used and they have been unable to determine who opened the package and stole the Biden documents. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 29, 2020

Huh. That doesn’t mean Carlson didn’t have material, though. The Tony Bobulinski story continues:

“We don’t know what Joe Biden’s version of the story is because nobody in America’s vast media landscape have pressed him.” Instead have “openly collaborated with Biden’s political campaign.” — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 29, 2020

“This is Soviet style suppression of information in a legitimate news story days before an election… media can’t continue in way it has, nobody believes media anymore and nobody should.” — Tucker, saying this is “an attack on our democracy. This is what it actually looks like” — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 29, 2020

People have right to know Biden was a willing participant in his family’s lucrative operation of selling access to foreign actors, Tucker says. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 29, 2020

Written documents support Bobulinski’s claims, Tucker notes. Not notes from Tony Bobulinski but from Hunter Biden and James Biden, etc. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 29, 2020

Federal authorities have authenticated the documents as real, Tucker says. One email says that Hunter will hold 10 percent for “the big guy.” “I 1000% sit her and know that is referencing Joe Biden,” Bobulinski says. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 29, 2020

Bobulinski says that he learned from Senate report that he was lied to and stolen from by the Biden family. The Senate report revealed that Chinese sent money to a Biden firm and then straight to Hunter Biden — circumventing Bobulinski’s work on behalf of Sinohawk. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 29, 2020

(This, by the way, is why any sensible person would find Bobulinski credible.) — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 29, 2020

Audio from Gilliar and Walker telling Bobulinski not to confirm the story because the media would make it a huge story. So even Biden family associates themselves didn’t imagine the media would suppress it in the manner they have. They thought they would be totally busted. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 29, 2020

They should have known they could count on the media to suppress the story.

Audio of Bobulinski telling the other associates to be honest — that the money was there because the Biden family was selling access, not marketable skills. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 29, 2020

Tucker notes that China-allied Twitter is continuing to censor NY Post for publishing negative information about their preferred candidate, Joe Biden. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 29, 2020

Credible and backed by hard evidence. — EJG (@EJGSH) October 29, 2020

Using the words of a long, thin necked California Congressman, I find the evidence provided by Tony Bobulinski “more than circumstantial”. #Tucker — Randy Bramel (@rbramel) October 29, 2020

Nothing unusual about it. He’s served this country and wanted to protect his reputation. — Janet (@janetplanet1111) October 29, 2020

Yes, he is. I can’t believe we are in this position with the media. Imagine if the shoe were on the other foot? This would be front page news on every major publication. — General Patton Reincarnated (@GeneralPatton37) October 29, 2020

President Trump getting two scoops of ice cream was front-page news.

Biden is unusually guilty politician. — Deplorable Chump 🇺🇸 (@GregMar91162131) October 29, 2020

So what happened to the documents? Carlson had 7.6 million viewers Tuesday night for Tony Bobulinski’s interview — a lot of people want to know.

