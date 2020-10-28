https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/28/tucker-carlson-says-hunter-biden-documents-disappeared-en-route-from-new-york-to-los-angeles/

Soon after his show began Wednesday night, Tucker Carlson tweeted a video in which he explains that a trove of documents about Hunter Biden that was shipped overnight from New York to Los Angeles never arrived … the packaged was opened at one of the shipping facilities and the documents were stolen from the envelope.

Huh. That doesn’t mean Carlson didn’t have material, though. The Tony Bobulinski story continues:

They should have known they could count on the media to suppress the story.

President Trump getting two scoops of ice cream was front-page news.

So what happened to the documents? Carlson had 7.6 million viewers Tuesday night for Tony Bobulinski’s interview — a lot of people want to know.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...