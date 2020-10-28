https://www.dailywire.com/news/twitter-ceo-jack-dorsey-we-have-no-proof-hunter-biden-bombshells-were-russian-information

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admitted during a Senate hearing on Wednesday that his company has no evidence that the explosive New York Post reports on Hunter Biden were Russian disinformation or that the emails are not authentic.

“Ok, for both Mr. Zuckerberg and Dorsey, who censored, censored New York Post stories, or throttled them back, did either one of you have any evidence that the New York Post story is part of Russian disinformation or that those emails aren’t authentic?” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) asked. “Do you have any information they’re not authentic or that they are Russian disinformation?”

“We don’t,” Dorsey responded.

“So, why would you censor, why did you prevent that from being disseminated on your platform that is supposed to be for the free expression of ideas, in particular true ideas?” Johnson continued.

“We believed it fell afoul of our hacking materials policy,” Dorsey claimed. “We judged in the moment–”

“But what evidence do you have that it was hacked?” Johnson asked. “They weren’t hacked.”

“We judged in the moment that it looked like it was hacked material,” Dorsey claimed.

“You were wrong,” Johnson fired back.

“And we updated our policy and our enforcement within 24 hours,” Dorsey claimed.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the FBI, and the DOJ have all reportedly signaled that there is no evidence that the laptop that allegedly belongs to Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, has anything to do with Russian disinformation.

“Let me be clear, the intelligence community doesn’t believe that because there is no intelligence that supports that and we shared no intelligence with chairman Schiff or any other member of Congress that Hunter Biden’s laptop is part of some Russian disinformation campaign,” Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said. “It’s simply not true.”

“Don’t drag the intelligence community into this,” Ratcliffe continued. “Hunter Biden’s laptop is not part of some Russian disinformation campaign and I think it’s clear the American people know that.”

The New York Post’s first report stated:

The never-before-revealed meeting is mentioned in a message of appreciation that Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma, allegedly sent Hunter Biden on April 17, 2015, about a year after Hunter joined the Burisma board at a reported salary of up to $50,000 a month. “Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure,” the e-mail reads. An earlier e-mail from May 2014 also shows Pozharskyi, reportedly Burisma’s No. 3 exec, asking Hunter for “advice on how you could use your influence” on the company’s behalf.

Fox News later confirmed the veracity of some of the emails that were published, including ones that appeared “to outline a payout for former Vice President Joe Biden as part of a deal with a Chinese energy firm.”

