(THE COLLEGE FIX) — With Election Day less than a week away, universities and faculty are preparing students for Tuesday’s results. Without explicitly saying it, they are worried about the possibility of another victory by President Donald Trump.

“Harvard’s Faculty Council launched preliminary discussions” in mid-October on “how to support students and faculty following next month’s presidential election,” the student paper The Harvard Crimson reported.

The Center for Research on Learning and Teaching at the University of Michigan published a guide on “Preparing To Teach about the 2020 Election (And After).” Though it does not explicitly state that the authors are concerned about President Trump, it unmistakably echoes liberal criticism of President Trump.

