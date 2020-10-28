https://onenewsnow.com/legal-courts/2020/10/28/voters-not-fans-of-packing-the-court-and-biden-knows-that

Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden says he wants to form a commission to reform the Supreme Court system – a statement that some see as just more evidence that the former vice president will indeed “pack” the high court if elected.

Biden made his comments to “60 Minutes” and journalist Norah O’Donnell:

Biden: “If elected, what I will do is I will put together a bipartisan commission of constitutional scholars – Democrats, Republicans, liberal, conservative – and I will ask them to over 180 days come back to me with recommendations as to how to reform the court system because it’s getting out of whack the way it’s being handled.

“It’s not about court packing. There’s a number of other things that our constitutional scholars have debated, and I’d look to see what recommendations that commission might make.”

O’Donnell: “So, you’re telling us you’re going to study this issue about whether to pack the Court?”

Biden: “There’s a number of alternatives that go well beyond packing.”

O’Donnell: “This is a live ball.”

Biden: “Oh, it is a live ball, it is a live ball. We’re going to have to do that. And you’re going to find there’s a lot of conservative constitutional scholars who are saying it as well. The last thing we need to do is turn the Supreme Court into just a political football – ‘Whoever has the most votes gets whatever they want.’ Presidents come and go. Supreme Court justices stay for generations.”

While Biden can say it however he wants, Phillip Jauregui of Judicial Action Group argues the former vice president is still in favor of court packing.

Jauregui

“Joe could have said he’ll never pack the [Supreme] Court, and he won’t say it,” Jauregui tells OneNewsNow. “His supporters are saying it, United States senators are declaring it – but Joe’s trying to get elected, and he doesn’t want to say it because he knows the American people are opposed to it.”

The problem, says Jauregui, is that Biden isn’t in charge.

“That’s evident by the fact that he’s saying he’s going to form a commission, when there’s already a commission of his handlers who tell him what to do and say,” says Jauregui, who argues that if Biden has no plans to pack the Supreme Court, he should say it now so that the voters know it.

“[But] the fact that he’s talking about a commission tells me, no, he’s going to pack the court – he’s just trying to kick the can past the election,” he concludes.