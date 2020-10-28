https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/wall-street-donations-hedge-funds-private-equity/2020/10/28/id/994171

Wall Street workers have given more than $74 million to support Democrat Joe Biden for president.

CNBC cited data from the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics that showed Biden has deep-pocketed backers on Wall Street.

Starting in 2019, Wall Street workers have spent big on Biden but have given President Donald Trump around $18 million for this election.

The donations have come in the form of direct contributions to Biden’s campaign, contributions to political action committees supporting him, and fundraising events.

Among Biden’s backers:

Paloma Partners founder Donald Sussman ($9 million).

Renaissance Technologies founder Jim Simons ($7 million).

Former Renaissance Technologies chief scientist and vice president of research Henry Laufer ($625,000).

Former Goldman Sachs president Harvey Schwartz ($100,000).

The report adds that nearly $20 million from people working for hedge funds, private equity firms, and other companies focused around investments has gone directly to Biden’s campaign.

With the election less than a week away, Wall Street markets have plummeted over uncertainty fears.

