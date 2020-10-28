https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/watch-5-closing-arguments-trump-vote/
Janet Porter is president of Faith2Action*: turning people of faith into people of action to WIN the cultural war TOGETHER for life, liberty and the family. Porter is the architect of the pro-life Heartbeat Bill, which has been passed in 10 states. The author of six books, she hosts a daily radio program and a daily radio commentary heard in over 300 markets and at www.f2a.org. * Title and affiliation for identification purposes only.