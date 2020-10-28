https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/4865401/

A political consultant in Texas boasts in a new Project Veritas hidden-camera report that she’s been paid a total of $55,000 to flip 5,000 votes for Joe Biden and the Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate in her state, MJ Hegar.

Raquel Rodriguez also was featured in a report Tuesday that caught her on a hidden camera coercing and bribing voters to vote Democrat, violating Texas and federal law.

She’s a consultant for Republican House candidate Mauro Garza in Bexar County, Texas, but she admitted that “some of my Republicans are precinct chairs” secretly “want to help Biden.”

She said she’s paid to flip votes for Biden at a cost of “five to eight dollars per vote.

“Yeah, that’s what I’m doing. That’s exactly what I’m getting paid to do,” she said.

Rodriguez said she would not work for President Trump.

“Yeah, I’m getting the Biden vote out, but I mean I’m not going to do it for free — in other words if they don’t pay me, I’m like excuse me?” she said.

“I’m against Trump. OK. I’m with Biden and I’m with Hegar. That’s the truth,” she said. “I’ve got three Democrats, three Republicans and the rest are Democrats.”

“My people are undercover because some of them are Republicans,” Rodriquez said. “Some of them are Democrats. Some of them are just wanting to get the right people in office, so some of the Republicans are precinct chairs that cannot be known because they could get kicked out, but they want to help Biden — and so that’s how they’re helping me.”

Rodriguez said she was also hired to help judicial candidates.

After the report Tuesday, Garza issued a statement condemning Rodriquez’s action and announcing she is no longer working for the campaign.

Texas Attorney General W. Kenneth Paxton Jr. announced his Election Fraud Unit is investigating the fraud scheme exposed by Project Veritas.

“What’s shown in the video is shocking and should alarm all Texans who care about election integrity,” Paxton said. “We are aggressively investigating the serious allegations and potential crimes that Project Veritas’s documentary audio and video recordings shed light on today.”

See the new video:

BREAKING: Ballot Chaser Reveals MASSIVE Voter Fraud To Elect @JoeBiden ‘Some of my Republicans are precinct chairs that cannot be known…They want to help Biden’ “For the entire team I’m looking at…$55,000″ “$55k for 5k votes, top of the ticket, Hegar/Biden”#RiggedElection pic.twitter.com/76qePEuOYR — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 28, 2020

In an exchange in a video published Tuesday, Rodriguez examines an elderly woman’s ballot and convinces her to change her vote from Republican Sen. John Cornyn to Hegar.

“You can do, you can vote for whoever you want, but our conversation that we had, you said you were voting for Hegar, ’cause you were going straight Democrat,” Rodriguez says. “You said you’re voting straight Democrat per our conversation, so that when you’re voting for the straight Dem – ‘cause that’s what you want to do, correct?”

After the voter “corrects” her ballot, Rodriguez presents her with a shawl as a gift.

“That’s illegal. I could go to jail,” Rodriguez acknowledges to the Project Veritas journalist. “If I go to prison, I do not look cute in stripes … I will hate you forever.”

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe said his team “discovered a voter fraud system positioned to swing Texas in 2020.”

“These so-called ‘ballot chasers’ use a mix of gifts and coercion to work down their list of targeted voters and make sure they vote for their paymasters,” he said. “The actions violate both federal and state law and constitute a direct threat to the integrity of our election-based republic.”

Rodriguez says to the undercover journalist she “can honestly say I’m bringing in at least 7,000 votes to the polls.”

She said she drops off “bundles of ballots at different post offices to avoid suspicion.”

“I go through the entire city. I’ll take 20 (ballots) here, 30 here, 40 here.”

See the video:

The post WATCH: 'Ballot chaser' boasts she got $55,000 to flip 5,000 votes for Biden appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

