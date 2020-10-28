https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-black-lives-matter-activists-reportedly-beat-journalist-during-left-wing-riots-in-philadelphia

Black Lives Matter activists reportedly beat a conservative journalist in Philadelphia on Tuesday night as he was on the ground covering the crimes that they were allegedly committing.

Blaze Media reporter Elijah Schaffer said that he was jumped by “Black Lives Matter protesters” after he went into a store to see what was happening inside.

“BLM looters jumped our reporter @ElijahSchaffer while he was covering the riots in Philadelphia,” The Blaze wrote on Twitter. “He’s continuing to report but may need stitches for a deep gash in his upper lip.”

“So, as you can see, it’s can kind of hard for me to talk right now because I got jumped inside of a Five Below that’s currently being ransacked and completely looted and you see to my left right here, this is an Eye Encounters store, we have an Amazing Nails Spa, and also right over here there’s a Walmart that’s been completely gutted,” Schaffer said. “We are here across the river in Philadelphia right by Chick-Fil-A.”

“What happened was, I just went into the Five Below to just see what was going on with some of the looting and I was jumped by the Black Lives Matter protesters, who immediately started punching and kicking me,” Schaffer continued. “One of them punched me directly right in the lip, I’m going to have to go to the hospital I think to get stitches in this lip because it’s just absolutely painful, but this is what’s happening in the current state over the killing of Walter Wallace Jr. the other night.”

BREAKING: BLM looters jumped our reporter @ElijahSchaffer while he was covering the riots in Philadelphia He’s continuing to report but may need stitches for a deep gash in his upper lip pic.twitter.com/P7ZZup5vUT — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 28, 2020

Schaffer shared a video that he says showed the moment right before he was attacked, writing, “This is the footage I was recording when BLM assaulted me. Other journalists were filming but I was the only white person in the store[.] I do believe I was targeted for being white as they accused me of being a white supremacist & did not attack people of color.”

PHILADELPHIA: This is the footage I was recording when BLM assaulted me. Other journalists were filming but I was the only white person in the store I do believe I was targeted for being white as they accused me of being a white supremacist & did not attack people of color pic.twitter.com/Gji7uHq0gB — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) October 28, 2020

Daily Caller reporter Shelby Talcott captured the moment that Schaffer was cornered by a group a men and attacked inside the store.

“Mass looting across the river and @ElijahSchaffer just got beaten up for filming,” Talcott wrote in a tweet that included a video of the attack. “This is inside the Five Below store. Police are in the same parking lot near the Walmart, but there seem to be too many looters.”

Mass looting across the river and @ElijahSchaffer just got beaten up for filming. This is inside the Five Below store. Police are in the same parking lot near the Walmart, but there seem to be too many looters pic.twitter.com/CZeIiMokJa — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) October 28, 2020

Schaffer shared other videos on social media of the widespread looting at occurred.

“Rite-Aid was one of 30+ stores completely looted in Philadelphia,” Schaffer wrote in a tweet that included a video. “No police around. Not even any rioters remained to finish the store off. Why? There were too many other stores being destroyed and ransacked nearby with higher ticket items That’s how bad it is.”

BREAKING: Rite-Aid was one of 30+ stores completely looted in Philadelphia No police around. Not even any rioters remained to finish the store off. Why? There were too many other stores being destroyed and ransacked nearby with higher ticket items That’s how bad it is pic.twitter.com/0JwKkipHZd — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) October 28, 2020

This report has been updated to include additional information.

