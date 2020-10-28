http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/9WgTRF0PHEg/

Rioters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, targeted a group of religious Jews at protests Tuesday evening against the police shooting of an armed black man, calling them names, shoving them, and chasing them from the scene.

The protests marked the second night of unrest since police shot Walter Wallace, Jr., who had brandished a knife at them.

A video of the confrontation shows several Jewish men, wearing traditional head coverings (yarmulkes or kippot), being confronted by demonstrators.

Philadelphia, PA – BLM kicking Jewish men out of the area while telling them “you don’t live here,” and “Synagogue of Satan.” BLM is racist #Philly pic.twitter.com/lmK6H6nscX — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 28, 2020

At the start of the video, a voice is heard taunting the men, calling them “Amalek,” a reference to a Biblically cursed nation.

“You live here?” the voice — presumably the person filming the video — asks.

“Not far,” one answers.

Another explains that the are there to show “support” and “solidarity” for the protest.

After some crosstalk, the voice is heard ordering them to leave: “Let’s walk. Walk! … Get the fuck out!”

A rioter in a hoodie and a hockey mask then shoves one of the Jewish men.

Another protester intervenes, but the crowd advances, forcing the Jewish men to leave.

The voice behind the camera taunts them with a reference to Revelations 2:9: “Synagogue of Satan!”

The idea that Jews worship Satan is associated with antisemitism — particularly on the extreme right, where it reportedly appears on forums such as Stormfront.

Orthodox Jews violently attacked by mob @ BLM protest last night in Philly. They told protesters they were there to show solidarity. Mob shouted anti Semitic & racist hate as they assaulted victims. Spoke to victim, says he feared for his life. This needs to be condemned by all! pic.twitter.com/oAY2kSaqM4 — Yaacov Behrman (@ChabadLubavitch) October 28, 2020

Black Lives Matter protests — and riots — have been associated with antisemitism on several occasions, including the vandalism of synagogues in Los Angeles, California, and Kenosha, Wisconsin.

