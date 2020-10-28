http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/EYjymoeWH4s/

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is campaigning in Phoenix, Arizona, Wednesday, with less than a week to go before the election.

Harris, who also visited Tucson on Wednesday, is expected to meet with black community leaders and hold a drive-in event in Arizona’s capital.

The vice presidential hopeful’s appearance in the swing state follows Joe Biden’s (D) campaign swing though Georgia, where he introduced himself as Harris’s “running mate.”

“My name is Joe Biden, I’m Jill Biden’s husband, and I’m Kamala’s running mate,” he told the group attending the drive-in rally in Atlanta. “Y’all, think I’m kidding, don’t you?”

In August, Biden explained that he selected Harris as his running mate because she is “ready to lead on day one,” feeding the concerns of those who believe Biden will, effectively, hand the reigns to the far-left California senator, should he win the presidency.

“If he gets elected, three weeks into his presidency, they’ll say, ‘Kamala are you ready? Let’s go,’” President Trump told Michigan voters on Tuesday.

Trump is also focusing on Arizona on Wednesday, holding events in both Bullhead City and Goodyear.

