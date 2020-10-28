https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/watch-live-rsbn-president-trumps-maga-rally-bullhead-city-arizona-air-force-one-touched-308-pm-edt/

President Trump headed out west to campaign in Arizona on Wednesday with just 6 days until Election Day.

Trump is holding two rallies in Arizona today.

The President’s first rally is scheduled to begin at 12 PM MST/3 PM EDT at the Bullhead-Laughlin International Airport and the house is packed!

Tens of thousands of supporters are in Bullhead City to see President Trump.

Air Force One touched down at 12:08 PM local time/3:08 PM EDT and the crowd went wild!

