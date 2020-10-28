http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/LFmEPFkAgVs/

Looters in the Port Richmond neighborhood of Philadelphia ransacked a Walmart during the second night of protesting the shooting of an armed Black man on the city’s west side. Rioters broke pipes in the ceiling, flooding the store.

Fox29 reporter Steve Keeley tweeted video from inside the pillaged Walmart early Wednesday morning. The footage shows the devastation left behind by looters who stole everything from big-screen televisions to small appliances. Water is seen spraying from pipes in the ceiling.

Looters trashed the store, knocking merchandise off the shelves. Keeley said vandals were still taking merchandise while he filmed the damage.

Earlier, hundreds of people invaded the store and could be seen attempting to load multiple big-screen televisions into or onto vehicles.

The unrest began after two officers shot and killed an armed Black man, Walter Wallace, Jr. Video captured by a witness shows Wallace advancing on two police officers around a car and into the street. Officers ordered Wallace repeatedly to drop the knife.

Wallace continued approaching the retreating officers with the knife extended toward the police. Multiple shots rang out and Wallace fell to the ground. A responding police officer loaded Wallace into a vehicle and drove him to the hospital. He later died from his wounds.

