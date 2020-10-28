https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-rioters-threaten-assault-chase-jewish-residents-synagogue-of-satan

Protesters assaulted and taunted Jewish Americans for apparently trying to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement on Tuesday night in the Democrat-controlled city of Philadelphia, video shows.

The city erupted with violence and looting ostensibly in response to the fatal shooting of a black man who allegedly wielded a knife at officers and refused to comply with orders to disarm.

According to video from the protesting, the Jewish individuals were taunted and chased out, and at least one was physically assaulted by a protester.

“What y’all doing down here? Y’all live here? You [don’t] live here,” one protester says.

“Y’all gotta go,” one protester yells. “Y’all know [that] we the real Jews, right?” the man seemingly recording the video tells them. The man also seems to refer to the Jewish men as “Amalek” on multiple occasions. The Amalekites, according to Jewish belief, are the eternal enemies of the Jewish people.

“This ain’t y’all fight,” the Jewish men are told. One answers, “We’re just showing solidarity.”

The protesters grow angrier, telling the Jewish men they are “staring s***” and screaming at them to “walk.”

“Get the f*** out! Get the f*** outta here!” the protests yell.

As they begin to leave, a Jewish man in a red t-shirt is shoved by one of the protesters. “Get your white a** [on] home,” he is told.

“Amalek ‘bout to get trashed, cuz,” the man seemingly recording the video says.

“Get the f*** out of here,” and “Get them out of here,” the shouts continue.

One protester, seemingly pleased that the Jewish men are chased away, says people are “waking up” and yells about the Book of Revelation and the “synagogue of Satan.”

WATCH:

Black Lives Matter rioters in Philadelphia threaten, assault, and chase out Jewish residents claiming “you don’t live here” and call them members of the “Synagogue of Satan.” pic.twitter.com/ocaPjfTB7h — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 28, 2020

As previously reported by The Daily Wire, other businesses, including a Foot Locker, Chick-fil-A, Walmart, and T-Mobile were also damaged and looted by protesters, and a Bank of America was tagged with “Death to America” and “class war” graffiti. The looting was so excessive that one protester, according to Fox News, seemingly brought his own appliance dolly to jack a washing machine.

The rioting was similarly violent on Monday night, when at least 30 police officers were injured, including one hospitalized with serious injuries. “The ostensible reason for this latest bit of barbarity is the shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.,” penned The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh on Tuesday, in response to the rioting. “As a video recorded by a bystander shows, Wallace was armed with a knife and approached officers after refusing to comply with their orders.”

“This would seem to be about as lawful as police shootings get,” he argued.

In a statement, the White House called the destruction in Philadelphia “the most recent consequence of the Liberal Democrats’ war against the police.”

“The riots in Philadelphia are the most recent consequence of the Liberal Democrats’ war against the police,” the statement reads. “Law enforcement is an incredibly dangerous occupation, and thousands of officers have given their lives in the line of duty. All lethal force incidents must be fully investigated. The facts must be followed wherever they lead to ensure fair and just results.”

“In America, we resolve conflicts through the courts and the justice system,” the White House added. “We can never allow mob rule. The Trump Administration stands proudly with law enforcement, and stands ready, upon request, to deploy any and all Federal resources to end these riots.”

