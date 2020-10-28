https://noqreport.com/2020/10/28/we-are-in-the-midst-of-a-world-war-with-china-and-most-people-havent-figured-it-out-yet/

(Natural News) The deliberate release of the China virus and the persistent cover-up of its spread by the CCP and the World Health Organization is only one part of a multi-pronged attack that seeks to weaken and terrorize nations around the world to ultimately depopulate, mislead and control people in a system of medical fascism and communist control.

If you aren’t keeping your immune system strong; if you are not actively sorting fact from propaganda; then you haven’t figured out what kind of threat we are up against. The free world is under attack: crippled by a stealth, lab-engineered respiratory illness, the constant fear of its infection and the threat of more bio-weapons to come.

Misleading tests, diagnoses, diagnostic criteria and case counts lead to further terror

Every attempt to contact trace, quarantine, isolate and shut down the lives of non-infectious persons further weakens the population, disrupting lives, breaking down the spirit and the social fabric of society. This is the second prong of the attack – demoralizing people with panic, division and misleading diagnoses while keeping people in the dark about how they can mount a healthy immune response to infections. Meanwhile, the China virus doesn’t care about any government efforts to control non-infected people. Instead, the infection continues to take advantage of terminally-ill patients, poorly-run hospital systems and nursing homes that are rife with chronic disease and immunodeficiency.

The tests that are designed to detect for covid-19 have been flawed from the start, and have proven to be the third part of a multi-pronged attack. False-negative covid-19 tests allow the bio-weapon strain to evade medical detection. The bio-weapon strain has also proven to evade the innate immune response of some humans, lying dormant in the lungs before unleashing an onset of symptoms (disorientation, debilitation, high fever, chills) and potentially a cytokine storm and respiratory distress.

The tests routinely give off false positives, too – only to incite needless quarantines of healthy people that never fall ill. This only drives up the case count, providing the panic-stricken media with fresh terror material to broadcast “new outbreaks” for political and societal control. As the false positivity rate goes up, the mortality rate goes down too, giving the false impression that the virus is under control. There is no indication that the virus can be avoided altogether; it has become endemic. All the testing for the virus only distracts people from what they should really be doing: preparing their immune system for the inevitable exposure of respiratory viruses, including but not limited to: COVID-19.

Connect with one of hundreds of physicians nationwide who believe in HCQ as a prophylaxis and treatment for COVID-19.

Lost freedoms and mass acceptance of medical fascism cripple America’s values

We are in the midst of a world war, a war that involves bio-weapons, media terror, deceptive medical prognosis, censorship of information and communist control over the financial system. Freedoms relinquished in the midst of confusion and terror, will not be easy to re-establish. This is the fourth prong of the attack: convincing people to give up their economic freedoms, medical privacy and body autonomy, as if these “selfless” acts serve the “good of all.” Mass submission to medical edicts has paved the way for the indefinite suspension of individual liberties, which come in the form of mask mandates, testing mandates, business restrictions, travel restrictions, quarantine mandates and eventually vaccine mandates. Human beings are becoming guinea pigs — property of governments and corporations, as their bodies and minds are submitted to the stress of living under medical fascism and a communist-controlled state. In the madness, the CCP continues to destabilize their adversaries to prepare for their next attacks.

If you’re looking for more stimulus money and helicopter cash while cheering for universal basic income and a global reset of the economy, you haven’t recognized how deep this communist takeover goes. It’s tentacles are now embedded in America’s financial systems and the minds of the people.

If you succumb to government mandates to stay “safe;” if you keep your mouth shut, if you readily partake in medical fascism; you haven’t figured it out yet. Covid-19 is a training ground, to see how far societies will go in giving up their rights as individuals, as human beings. Will China succeed in frightening and weakening populations around the world into giving up their bodily autonomy, their medical privacy, their social fabric, their free enterprise systems, their liberties to travel, associate and gather? In America, the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are at stake like never before.

China’s war on the world is just beginning and includes many more prongs of attack that are currently underway. These attacks involve China gaining control over information, violent uprisings, media, data, technology and military systems. Stay tuned.

