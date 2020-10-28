https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/28/what-jack-told-the-senate-under-oath-is-false-ted-cruz-grills-twitter-ceo-on-selectively-censoring-misinformation/

Tech CEO’s from Facebook, Google and Twitter are testifying to a Senate committee today (after a few minutes off to ironically fix a technical glitch), and during one line of questioning, Sen. Ted Cruz grilled Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on their selective censoring of “misinformation”:

.@SenTedCruz: “Mr. Dorsey, who the hell elected you and put you in charge of what the media are allowed to report and what the American people are allowed to hear?” #section230 pic.twitter.com/YQiuh2cI9r — MRCTV (@mrctv) October 28, 2020

Dorsey also told Sen. Cruz that the New York Post’s story on Hunter Biden’s laptop could now be shared, and Cruz put that to the test:

What @jack told the Senate, under oath, is false. I just tried to tweet the @nypost story alleging Biden’s CCP corruption. Still blocked. 18 USC 1621 makes it a felony to lie under oath to the Senate. https://t.co/BDHRB8CEzy — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 28, 2020

Will that result in anything? Stay tuned!

Why would @Twitter (selectively) #censor anything at all if Jack truly believes that the platform cannot influence voters!?! Even he knows better! — J Dale Schofield Jr (@HillJackJDS) October 28, 2020

@jack sounds like a kid caught stealing the car who says “I want to fix it by explaining why I needed it.” https://t.co/rKx7xX0k1p — Steely Rivers (@SteelyRivers) October 28, 2020

Dorsey, who appears to have been going for a throwback look loosely resembling a spiritual leader for The Beatles, also tried to spin the reason(s) some are slapped with a “misinformation” label while others escape it:

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey: President Trump tweets about mail-in election security are dangerous but the Iranian dictator tweeting about ridding the world of Israel is OK because world leaders need to be heard from . WTH?!?!? pic.twitter.com/pJnWLkw2GF — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) October 28, 2020

WATCH: Twitter’s Jack Dorsey can NOT explain why it took Twitter two months to label Chinese propaganda regarding the coronavirus as misinformation. But was able to label a tweet from President Trump raising legitimate concerns about Mail-In Voting as misinformation instantly. pic.twitter.com/KpxO7UQalT — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) October 28, 2020

Wow.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

