Tech CEO’s from Facebook, Google and Twitter are testifying to a Senate committee today (after a few minutes off to ironically fix a technical glitch), and during one line of questioning, Sen. Ted Cruz grilled Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on their selective censoring of “misinformation”:

Dorsey also told Sen. Cruz that the New York Post’s story on Hunter Biden’s laptop could now be shared, and Cruz put that to the test:

Will that result in anything? Stay tuned!

Dorsey, who appears to have been going for a throwback look loosely resembling a spiritual leader for The Beatles, also tried to spin the reason(s) some are slapped with a “misinformation” label while others escape it:

Wow.

