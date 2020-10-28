https://cnsnews.com/index.php/article/national/susan-jones/bobulinski-says-he-met-twice-joe-biden-discuss-what-i-was-doing-his

Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, speaks to reporters on Oct. 22 ahead of the final presidential debate in Nashville. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNSNews.com) – Tony Bobulinski, a former business partner of Hunter Biden, on Tuesday described his two brief, face-to-face meetings with former Vice President Joe Biden in May 2017.

“There was no other reason for me to be in that bar meeting Joe Biden than to discuss what I was doing with his family’s name and the Chinese CEFC.” (CEFC is a Chinese company with ties to the communist government).

Bobulinski also said he “almost stood up and screamed ‘liar'” when former Vice President Joe Biden, at his Oct. 22 debate with President Trump, denied taking money from foreign countries; denied doing anything “unethical”; and acted like he knew nothing about his son Hunter making millions of dollars by using the Biden family name in China.

“That’s a blatant lie when he states that,” Bobulinski told Fox News’s Tucker Carlson in a lengthy interview Tuesday night.

That’s a blatant lie. Obviously, the world’s aware that I attended the debate last Thursday and in that debate, he made a specific statement around questions around this from the president. And I’ll be honest with you, I almost stood up and screamed ‘liar’ and walked out, because I was shocked that after four days or five days that they prepped for this, that the Biden family is taking that position to the world. And once again, I’m irrelevant in this discussion. I just was brought in to run this company and have been exposed to all of this fact, and I believe the American people should see this fact. I would have much preferred the Biden family go on record and define these facts for the American people and the globe versus me sitting here having a discussion with you on it.

Here’s what Biden said at the debate when President Trump turned the discussion to alleged influence peddling by Hunter Biden, and an email that said Hunter would hold 10 percent for “the big guy” — Joe Biden, Bobulinski says.

“I have not taken a penny from any foreign source ever in my life,” Biden said. “We learned that this president paid 50 times the tax in China, has a secret bank account with China, does business in China, and in fact, is talking about me taking money? I have not taken a single penny from any country, whatsoever, ever.”

Debate moderator Kristin Welker told Biden, “There have been questions about the work your son has done in China and for a Ukrainian energy company when you were vice president. In retrospect, was anything about those relationships inappropriate or unethical?”

“Nothing was unethical,” Biden said. “I carried out U.S. policy, not one single solitary thing was out of line, not a single thing.” As for his son Hunter, Biden said, “My son has not made money in terms of this thing about, what are you talking about, China. I have not had– the only guy who made money from China is this guy (Trump). He’s the only one. Nobody else has made money from China.”

Meeting at ‘a dark bar at the Beverly Hilton’

Bobulinski told Tucker Carlson about his two face-to-face meetings in May 2017 in Los Angeles with Joe Biden, arranged by Hunter at the urging of Hunter’s other business partners, including James Biden, Joe’s brother.

The first meeting took place on May 2, on the sidelines of an investment conference in Los Angeles, when Bobulinski said he met Joe Biden in a bar at the Beverly Hilton:

“I first met with Hunter Biden and Jim Biden and just had a, you know, light discussion where they briefed me that, listen, my dad’s on the way, and, you know, we won’t go into too much detail on the business front, but we will spend time talking at a high level about you, your background, the Biden family and then, you know, he’s got to get some rest because he’s speaking at the conference in the morning.”

Bobulinski said his meeting with Joe Biden was arranged by Hunter and James “because they were sort of wining and dining me and presenting the strength of the Biden family to get me more engaged and want to take on the CEO role, and, you know, develop SinoHawk both in the United States and around the world in partnership with CEFC.”

As you can imagine, I’ve been asked by a hundred people over the last month, you know, why would you be meeting with Joe Biden? And I’d sort of turn the question around to people that ask me, why at 10:38 on the night of May 2nd would Joe Biden take time out of his schedule to sit down with me in a dark bar at the Beverly Hilton, sort of positioned behind a column so people couldn’t see us, to have a discussion about his family and my family and business at a very high level where Jim Biden sat and Hunter Biden participated in. I’m irrelevant in this story. They weren’t raising money from me, there was no other reason for me to be in that bar meeting Joe Biden than to discuss what I was doing with his family’s name and the Chinese CEFC.

Bobulinski said Hunter introduced him to Joe Biden after leaving the table for ten minutes to speak privately with his father. “And so then Hunter and his father and security came through the bar, and obviously I stood up out of respect to shake his hand. And Hunter introduced me as, this is Tony, Dad, the individual I told you about that’s helping us with the business that we’re working on and the Chinese.”

Bobulinski said his second meeting with Joe Biden happened the following day, backstage at the investment conference where Joe Biden had just spoken.

“We joked around for 10 minutes, and then I walked him out to his car. I think they referenced he was off to see lieutenant governor,” Bobulinski said.

“There were ten people running around, getting him something to drink, and we were backstage in a cramped space and he asked me to walk with him out to the car. And he just asked, you know, how I did and what I thought of his speech. And I thought he did a great job in the speech … and then he just sort of asked me to keep an eye on his son and his brother.”

Tucker Carlson asked Bobulinski, “What do you think he meant by that?”

“I think he was conscious of things and, you know, I can’t speak for him. I would love for him to go on record, you know, as I referenced earlier, I’m only sitting here because not only have they not gone on record, they’ve denied it, and they’ve tarred my family name. I have a long history of serving this country.”

Bobulinski mentioned several time that he’s a former officer with the Naval Nuclear Power Training Command who held top-secret clearance. He called it “absolutely disgusting” to hear people like Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) dismiss the Biden family’s foreign business dealing as just “Russian disinformation.”

“And to have a congressman out there speaking about Russian disinformation or Joe Biden at a public debate referencing Russian disinformation when he knows he sat face-to-face with me — that I…traveled around the world with his son and his brother — to say that and associate that with my name is absolutely disgusting to me.”

Bobulinski said that’s why he agreed to be interviewed by Tucker Carlson.

“I assure you, this is the last place I want to be right now and the last thing I want to be doing right now, but I feel like it’s a patriotic duty to this country and every American citizen to go on record and define the facts for them and let them do their own work, let them decide how they view those facts or not.

“But for the Biden family to deny these facts and then not only deny them, they could have just said no comment. But they didn’t say no comment. They then brought in Russian disinformation and basically associated my name with that, which is absolutely disgusting to me, and I had to go on the record.”

Bobulinski said when no retraction was forthcoming by Rep. Schiff, he would decided to go on record and disclose what he knows.

“I was hoping the Bidens would do the right thing or Schiff would retract his statement, but I could not allow another minute another hour or day for my family’s name to be associated or muddied up around Russian disinformation.

“So even as I sit here today, I would ask them to come on record and stop using my name or associating it with Russian disinformation. It’s absolutely disgusting.”

Bobulinski said he is “shocked” that so few news outlets have picked up the Biden-China story, which comes with documentation found on a laptop abandoned in a Delaware repair shop by Hunter Biden:

It would be different if this was my word against Jim Biden, Hunter Biden, and Joe Biden. That would be a very slippery slope, not something I would take the personal family risk on it. But I’ve provided more documents and facts that validate times, meetings, who participated. That email to me on May 13 was generated by somebody else — sent to me. It wasn’t me generating these text messages that I’ve provided or Hunter Biden in the first person, Jim Biden in the first person…it’s not me generating the text messages, it’s them speaking, so you can interview them. The FBI can interview them, our government can interview them. But I was shocked that not only the media is not … discussing this, they are going to the other extreme — they’re dismissing it as Russian disinformation. This country has heard enough about Russia. We went through three years of every day, Russia, Russia, Russia. It’s just absurd. The cold war’s over.

Bobulinski said he is “focused on pushing these guys to do the right thing, to demonstrate an ounce of integrity in front of the American people.

“They all know the facts. I lived the facts, and luckily for the American people, all the facts are extremely well documented. I’m irrelevant in this discussion so I can ride off.

“But the American people can read these texts, and listen to the recording that you just played, the legal documents that were executed in Delaware, and they can form their own conclusion. They don’t need me to form the conclusion for them.”

Last month, Sens. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, released a report showing millions of dollars in questionable financial transactions between Hunter Biden and his associates and foreign individuals, including the wife of the former mayor of Moscow and individuals with ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

The committees’ investigation focused on potential conflicts of interest arising from Hunter Biden accepting a position on the board of, and taking millions of dollars from, Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company with a long-standing reputation for corruption, while his father, Joe Biden, was vice president and the public face of the Obama administration’s handling of Ukraine policy.

Since then, The New York Post has reported extensively on Hunter Biden’s businesses dealings, including information gleaned from Hunter’s abandoned laptop. Dozens of those reports can be found here.

Joe Biden has denied ever speaking to his son about the deals Hunter made and connections Hunter landed only because of the Biden name.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

