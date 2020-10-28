https://www.dailywire.com/news/white-house-reporters-mock-revelation-of-identity-of-anonymous-author

The Trump administration and numerous reporters mocked the revelation that the alleged “senior administration official” that was behind The New York Times’ “anonymous” op-ed two years ago was not nearly as high-ranking as he was portrayed.

The author, Miles Taylor, was immediately discredited following the revelation after video clips of him emerged showing him repeatedly denying in media interviews that he was “anonymous.”

”President Trump is focused on leading the great American comeback and keeping his promises to the American people,” the administration said in a statement. “This low-level, disgruntled former staffer is a liar and a coward who chose anonymity over action and leaking over leading.”

“He was ineffective and incompetent during his time as DHS Chief of Staff which is why he was promptly fired after only serving in this role for a matter of weeks,” the statement continued. “It is appalling a low-ranking official would be granted anonymity and it is clear the New York Times is doing the bidding of Never-Trumpers and Democrats. The American people elected President Trump to carry out his vision for the country, not an arrogant deep state operative trying to put their agenda ahead of the President’s America First policies.”

Hard-left CNN analyst Susan Hennessey noted that the decision by The New York Times to label him a “senior administration official” and grant him anonymity in the op-ed does not hold up well given who Miles Taylor is.

Axios reporter Jonathan Swan noted that The New York Times’ decision was an “embarrassment.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.