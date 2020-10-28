https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/28/with-cnn-contract-another-resistance-leaker-cashed-in-on-anti-trump-vendetta/

The author of an anonymous 2018 New York Times op-ed identified as a senior Trump White House official claiming to be an undercover agent of “The Resistance” was unmasked Wednesday as Miles Taylor, a former staffer in the Department of Homeland Security.

“More than two years ago, I published an anonymous opinion piece in The New York Times about Donald Trump’s perilous presidency while I was serving under him,” Taylor wrote in a Wednesday statement, going on to claim authorship of “A Warning,” an anonymous Trump resistance book published last year.

Donald Trump is a man without character. It’s why I wrote “A Warning”…and it’s why me & my colleagues have spoken out against him (in our own names) for months. It’s time for everyone to step out of the shadows. My statement: https://t.co/yuhTgZ4bkq — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) October 28, 2020

Since his departure from government, Taylor has pivoted to political punditry, publicly endorsing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden while making the rounds on cable television.

Taylor joined CNN as a contributor in September, although the network has claimed it was unaware that Taylor was behind these particular anonymous writings from an anti-Trump federal bureaucrat.

Ok, so is he still a CNN contributor now that we know he lied to CNN? https://t.co/xcwRjj2qth — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 28, 2020

The network has not said, however, whether Taylor will continue his role as a contributor following this week’s revelations. Taylor had previously denied authoring the anonymous works.

In August, Taylor was asked directly by CNN’s Anderson Cooper whether he was Anonymous. Taylor’s response: “I wear a mask for two things, Anderson: Halloween and pandemics. So, no” https://t.co/hTytaMK3aF pic.twitter.com/cm5V43cQOT — POLITICO (@politico) October 28, 2020

Considering CNN’s record of amplifying NeverTrump pundits, Taylor is likely to receive even more time in front of the camera.

Preparing for the big reveal this week, Taylor sought to capitalize on his newfound fame with encouraging followers on Twitter to support anonther secondary gig as an Instagram influencer.

Miles Taylor already got his @CNN contract despite lying on the network, and now he’s going for the ultimate prize: an Instagram influencer! https://t.co/th0BLphmD6 — Kelsey Bolar (Harkness) (@kelseybolar) October 28, 2020

