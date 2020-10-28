https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/28/with-cnn-contract-another-resistance-leaker-cashed-in-on-anti-trump-vendetta/

The author of an anonymous 2018 New York Times op-ed identified as a senior Trump White House official claiming to be an undercover agent of “The Resistance” was unmasked Wednesday as Miles Taylor, a former staffer in the Department of Homeland Security.

“More than two years ago, I published an anonymous opinion piece in The New York Times about Donald Trump’s perilous presidency while I was serving under him,” Taylor wrote in a Wednesday statement, going on to claim authorship of “A Warning,” an anonymous Trump resistance book published last year.

Since his departure from government, Taylor has pivoted to political punditry, publicly endorsing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden while making the rounds on cable television.

Taylor joined CNN as a contributor in September, although the network has claimed it was unaware that Taylor was behind these particular anonymous writings from an anti-Trump federal bureaucrat.

The network has not said, however, whether Taylor will continue his role as a contributor following this week’s revelations. Taylor had previously denied authoring the anonymous works.

Considering CNN’s record of amplifying NeverTrump pundits, Taylor is likely to receive even more time in front of the camera.

Preparing for the big reveal this week, Taylor sought to capitalize on his newfound fame with encouraging followers on Twitter to support anonther secondary gig as an Instagram influencer.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...