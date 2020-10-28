https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/wow-kamala-advertises-tucson-rally-days-dozen-cars-turn-across-state-15000-turn-see-trump-bullhead-az-4-day-notice/

8-12 people turned out (from photo counts) to see Kamala Harris in Tucson on Wednesday.

This is six days before the general election!

Kamala Harris Drive-in Rally in Tucson, AZ and our veterans are representing! pic.twitter.com/RCGNNhsoFt — Common Defense (@commondefense) October 28, 2020

This is despite the fact that the rally was advertised for several days!

TRAVEL ADVISORY THIS WEEK:

TODAY

Jill Biden in Macon and Savannah, GA

TUESDAY

President Obama – Orlando, FL

WEDNESDAY

Kamala Harris- Tucson & Phoenix, AZ

THURSDAY

Joe Biden- Broward County and Tampa, FL

FRIDAY

Joe Biden- Iowa and Wisconsin

Kamala Harris- Texas #TeamJoe pic.twitter.com/Bydi657yhu — Bros4Joe (@Bros4Joe) October 26, 2020

Unreal.

This is a REAL PHOTO from Kamala Harris's "rally" in Tucson, six days before the election… pic.twitter.com/QLZ6JmfYGu — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) October 28, 2020

Meanwhile, across the state of Arizona today in Bullhead, tens of thousands of supporters turned out to see President Trump.

This is despite the fact that the rally was only announced four days ago!

At least 23,000 signed up to attend the Trump rally in Bullhead.

ARIZONA is fired up and ready to re-elect for @realDonaldTrump! 23,591 signups for Bullhead City rally 24.0% NOT Republican 45.3% (!) did not vote in 2016 Thank you to the thousands of supporters who turned out! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 28, 2020

