8-12 people turned out (from photo counts) to see Kamala Harris in Tucson on Wednesday.

This is six days before the general election!

This is despite the fact that the rally was advertised for several days!

Unreal.

Meanwhile, across the state of Arizona today in Bullhead, tens of thousands of supporters turned out to see President Trump.

This is despite the fact that the rally was only announced four days ago!

At least 23,000 signed up to attend the Trump rally in Bullhead.

