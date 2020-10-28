https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/wth-another-crackpot-democrat-oregons-health-minister-dresses-clown-announce-latest-coronavirus-deaths/

It’s a joke.

These people are so strange.

Democrat Oregon senior health official Claire Poche announced the latest coronavirus numbers today for the state of Oregon dressed as a clown.

This is Oregon.

The same state that has had nonstop rioting in its largest city for months now.

This is as bad as Cuomo cracking jokes about coronavirus deaths earlier today.

Democrats are dangerous.

Oregon’s public health authority had their MD dress up like a clown and announce COVID deaths. pic.twitter.com/6MJaqQniG6 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 28, 2020

