https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/28/you-must-be-new-here-smug-politico-reporter-scoffs-at-the-idea-that-conservatives-are-silenced-on-social-media/

The Senate’s hearing featuring tech CEOs Jack Dorsey, Mark Zuckerberg, and Sundar Pichai is off to a hell of a start.

And while they don’t really get to play a starring role in the proceedings, journalists are still weighing in with their very important thoughts.

Wild for Marsha Blackburn to allege that Twitter has denied Trump access to its platform. Who is more prolific on Twitter than he is? — issie lapowsky (@issielapowsky) October 28, 2020

Well, for what it’s worth, Twitter has slapped misinformation warnings on Donald Trump’s tweets before.

But even leaving Trump out of it, it should be pretty clear to just about anyone with a functioning brain and at least one working eyeball that Twitter has a bias against conservatives.

So we’re going to let you decide just how tuned into reality Politico Playbook reporter Jeremy B. White is:

Totally legit to question Twitter censoring the NY Post story. But the idea that conservatives are silenced on social media, where they often thrive, just doesn’t stand up to scrutiny. Who has trouble seeing President Trump’s tweets?! https://t.co/wkfSMANls9 — Jeremy B. White (@JeremyBWhite) October 28, 2020

Well, gee, Jeremy. Thanks for acknowledging that it’s “totally legit to question Twitter censoring the NY Post story.” Really generous of you.

But leaving aside the argument that Donald Trump is not technically a conservative, is White seriously suggesting that because Donald Trump has a far-reaching Twitter platform, there’s no such thing as anti-conservative bias on Twitter?

That is, in fact, what he is suggesting:

If “conservatives dominate on social media,” it’s only because they have to work so much harder than liberals to be heard and they persist despite social media overlords’ best efforts to clamp down.

They do thrive and always dominate until the censorship comes in. Every space becomes dominated by conservatives until the censors step in to rectify it. — kf100 (@kfrost100) October 28, 2020

See, that makes a lot more sense than White’s take.

Wow. That is a take. — Ozark Finesse Guy Redux (@DTReeves2) October 28, 2020

You must be new here — Dan Stringer, SEC Pimp (@Danstringer74) October 28, 2020

And to think you actually hit send on that Tweet… — Swim Run Freedom (@aquarunner1) October 28, 2020

I think your scrutiny needs to be scrutinized. — He’s Just Livin’ The Meme (@ImLivinTheMeme) October 28, 2020

This person is an actual journalist Unreal https://t.co/Xr6FANfWuE — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 28, 2020

In fairness, “journalist” doesn’t mean what it used to.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

