https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/28/you-must-be-new-here-smug-politico-reporter-scoffs-at-the-idea-that-conservatives-are-silenced-on-social-media/

The Senate’s hearing featuring tech CEOs Jack Dorsey, Mark Zuckerberg, and Sundar Pichai is off to a hell of a start.

And while they don’t really get to play a starring role in the proceedings, journalists are still weighing in with their very important thoughts.

Well, for what it’s worth, Twitter has slapped misinformation warnings on Donald Trump’s tweets before.

But even leaving Trump out of it, it should be pretty clear to just about anyone with a functioning brain and at least one working eyeball that Twitter has a bias against conservatives.

So we’re going to let you decide just how tuned into reality Politico Playbook reporter Jeremy B. White is:

Well, gee, Jeremy. Thanks for acknowledging that it’s “totally legit to question Twitter censoring the NY Post story.” Really generous of you.

But leaving aside the argument that Donald Trump is not technically a conservative, is White seriously suggesting that because Donald Trump has a far-reaching Twitter platform, there’s no such thing as anti-conservative bias on Twitter?

That is, in fact, what he is suggesting:

If “conservatives dominate on social media,” it’s only because they have to work so much harder than liberals to be heard and they persist despite social media overlords’ best efforts to clamp down.

See, that makes a lot more sense than White’s take.

In fairness, “journalist” doesn’t mean what it used to.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...