https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2020/10/50-things-biden-presidency-would-mean-don-feder/
Below are The Top 50 Reasons Why a Biden Presidency Would Be Worse Than The Zombie Apocalypse:
- Another lockdown – Which will Kevorkian what’s left of the economy.
- Amnesties and other incentives for illegal immigration – Joe promised another amnesty bill in his first 100 days to satisfy the urgent need for more Democrat voters. No border wall, ICE defunded, sanctuary cities subsidized.
- Back to the era of bad trade deals – Give away the store to get it done. Joe understands trade, based on his vast business experience.
- Biden Care – “If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor” – not. Six-month delays for routine tests. Why should Canadians have all the fun?
- Black Lives Matter — in charge of combating white privilege and institutional racism with quotas, reparations and looting.
- Biden’s Cabinet — Attorney General Andrew Cuomo, Secretary of State Illhan Omar, Secretary of Commerce Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Secretary of the Treasury Bernie Sanders.
- Celebrity gloating – Hollywood would spend the next 12 months crowing about its victory over flyover country. Amy Schumer will gain another 50 lbs. celebrating with cake and ice cream.
- Chinese asset in the White House – Biden consistently opposed tariffs on China. Son Hunter was in business with a Chinese oil company. The Big Guy spent his career outsourcing our jobs to the People’s Republic.
- The Clintons and Obamas back in power – Someone has to deal with us deplorables and bitter-clingers.
- Crazy Kamala – Rated the most far-left member of the Senate, and Kavanaugh’s grand inquisitor, as president-in-waiting.
- D.C. and Puerto Rico Statehood – Senate-packing, giving Democrats a permanent majority. What’s next – Guam, American Samoa, and Portland, Oregon?
- Enemies List – FOX News, The New York Post, Rudy Giuliani, Bill Barr, Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, Diamond and Silk, Herschel Walker, Kristie Alley, Hunter’s former business partners, etc.
- Energy prices will soar – No fracking, drilling on public lands, or tax-breaks for energy development. Get ready for $20-a-gallon gas. Russia’s oil industry will thrive.
- Facemask Nation – Biden says he wants them mandated nationally for the duration, as determined by Surgeon General Fauci.
- For sale sign prominently displayed outside the White House — Just be sure 10% is set aside for the Big Guy.
- Green New Deal – Repeal the Industrial Revolution, millions of jobs and trillions of dollars sacrificed for a myth.
- George Soros — Awarded the Presidential Freedom Medal.
- Gretchen Whitmer — The Michigan dominatrix as COVID Czar.
- Gun Confiscation – Beto O’Rourke running the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
- Homeless encampments everywhere – The Biden condominium: a shipping crate.
- Hunter Biden – First Perv and national security risk extraordinaire will help to shape drug policy.
- Indigenous Peoples Day Replaces Columbus Day – No more celebrating the white “occupation” of America. Presidents Day, Thanksgiving and Memorial Day also on the chopping block.
- Industry flees overseas – Taxes and regulations will make it impossible to operate here.
- Infanticide – Several Democrat Governors are on record supporting it. Biden opposes a born-alive bill.
- IRS — Unleashed against conservative organizations as it was during the Clinton and Obama years.
- Islamophobia combated– Classes promoting tolerance (by getting school children to celebrate Muslim holidays) taught in schools. No Christmas trees, but prayer rugs aplenty. Get ready for “A Charlie Brown Ramadan.”
- Little Sisters of the Poor — Sent to Devil’s Island.
- Mainstream media – Will be transformed from an attack machine into an Orwellian Ministry of Truth.
- Middle class taxes go up – by $6,500 for the median family. But that’s just the start. Tax hikes on “corporations and the rich” are sucker’s bait to snare middle-class voters.
- Military put on a starvation diet – Democrats believe we have no foreign enemies. Much of the military budget will be transferred to social spending.
- National Debt will soar. The Bureau of Printing and Engraving will work around the clock.
- National Rifle Association – Will be designated a domestic terrorist group.
- Permanent recession – Between taxes and regulations, lack of investment and business failures, we’ll never recover from COVID, which is what the left wants. Socialist regimes don’t grow out of prosperity.
- Politically correct language will be mandatory – Riots are peaceful protests. Illegal aliens are undocumented workers and socialists are progressives.
- Repeal of the First Amendment – Snowflakes need protection from hurtful speech.
- Return of the Deep State – Adam Schiff as FBI Director.
- Re-writing history – The 1619 project. Priscilla Alden brought slavery to the New World. Every president on Mount Rushmore was a racist. The Plains Indians were all pacifists and environmentalists who did nothing to provoke the genocidal U.S. Cavalry.
- Sexual harassment inquisitions – A la the Kavanaugh hearings. “Believe women,” except those who say Joe molested them or Hunter was in bed with them when they were underage.
- Supreme Court Packing – An expanded, activist Court becomes a rubber stamp for a pinata view of the Constitution.
- Simplified 1040 form — What did you earn? What’s the least you can to live on? Send us the rest.
- Social media censorship — Of conservative views will continue unchecked. With Silicon Valley a bastion of Biden support, Big Tech will have a free hand to crush free speech.
- 25th Amendment – After a decent interval, Biden will be removed for mental incapacity and Kamala installed. On the campaign trail, Harris’s husband said he was “married to the next president of the United States.”
- Top 1% brutalized — Unless they made their money through a Biden business venture, they’ll be punished for being productive.
- Unisex bathrooms – To accommodate the gender-confused at the price of the safety and modesty of women and girls.
- Urban centers turned into ghost towns – Businesses over-taxed, open to the depredations of rioters and looters, the homeless treating sidewalks as latrines, stores will close forever or relocate to South Dakota.
- Venezuela – Will send its bureaucrats here for training.
- Voting Age lowered to 12 – Ignorance is an investment in the future of the Democrat Party.
- War on the police will escalate – Biden will put social workers in patrol cars. In life-threatening situations, cops will be taught to shoot armed suspects in the leg or just point an imaginary gun and go “bang-bang.”
- White House schedule — Will conclude at 9:15 am each day to allow for plenty of presidential naptime.
- Zombies avoid D.C. – After 4 years of Biden, they won’t find any brains to eat there. By 2024, we’ll be getting foreign aid from Mozambique, millions will apply to Costa Rica for refugee status, weeds will grow up through the sidewalks of our cities and patriots will be holding wakes for America.